San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

The four-time NBA champion will be joined by former Spurs player and coach George Karl.

Fri, Apr 1, 2022 at 12:26 am

Manu Ginobili played for the San Antonio Spurs for the entirety of his 16-year-career. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / ZERESHK
Wikimedia Commons / Zereshk
Manu Ginobili played for the San Antonio Spurs for the entirety of his 16-year-career.

Spurs legend Manu Ginobili will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of fame as part of the class of 2022, according to Shams Charania, the NBA writer for The Athletic and Stadium.
Ginobili helped dominate the court during the Spurs' 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 championship years playing as a shooting guard alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. The Argentine-born player also is one of only two in history to win an NBA championship, Olympic gold medal and a Euroleague title.

George Karl, who played five seasons with the Spurs before being named the team's assistant coach in the '70s, also will join Ginobili as one of the Hall of Fame inductees, according to media reports. Karl was one of the youngest ever to become a head coach when given the position at age 33 by the Cleveland Cavaliers following his stint with the Spurs in 1984.

Although the induction of both is sure to give Spurs fans something to celebrate, the team appears to be out of the 2022 NBA playoff picture. The Spurs will take on the Portland Trail Blazers Friday at the AT&T Center for a critical game as the Silver and Black fight for a spot in the NBA's play-in tournament.

Even if the Spurs fail to clinch a playoff birth, fans will still be able to cheer on Gionobli and Karl during the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in September.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
