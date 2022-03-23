Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis now in hospice care, according to his brother

The flamboyant 76-year-old performer was hospitalized in January after a COVID-19 infection.

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 9:54 am

Hispanic Elvis struts his distinctive attire on the streets of San Antonio. - INSTAGRAM / TAINO_IMPRESSIONS
Instagram / taino_impressions
Hispanic Elvis struts his distinctive attire on the streets of San Antonio.
After a fight with COVID-19, the health of flamboyant San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis has taken a turn for the worse, a family member said.

In a Tuesday post on a GoFundMe page created to cover Hispanic Elvis' hospital bills, his brother George Cisneros said the longtime Market Square fixture is in hospice care.

"I was told to make funeral arrangements for him, which I've done already," Cisneros wrote. "A lot of people have emailed me how they miss seeing him at Market Square and hope he's doing better. I really appreciate everyone's concern for him."

The 76-year-old was hospitalized for two weeks in January to treat COVID-19 and an esophagus infection. At the time, Cisneros said he was unsure whether his brother would return to giving performances at Market Square but added that he'd support his decision.

“He loves to do what he does," Cisneros told TV station KENS5 at the time. "He enjoys it and being with people."

Known for colorful garb inspired by the King's Las Vegas era, Hispanic Elvis frequently posed for photos with downtown tourists and local fans. Last fall, he became the subject of a San Pedro Avenue mural unveiled by artist Colton Valentine.

