San Antonio stripper launches campaign to allow dancers here to perform nude again

San Antonio outlawed nude dancing, lap dances and locked VIP rooms in 2003.

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 3:30 pm

A San Antonio exotic dancer who goes by the name "Sunny" launched a website to raise interest in changing San Antonio's laws governing the trade.
Shutterstock / Stock Holm
A San Antonio exotic dancer who goes by the name "Sunny" launched a website to raise interest in changing San Antonio's laws governing the trade.
A San Antonio stripper has launched a campaign to amend the city's exotic dancing laws, which she depicts as archaic and out-of-touch.

As first reported by the Express-News, an exotic dancer who goes by the name Sunny has launched the website Support SA Dancers to help change the Alamo City’s adult entertainment laws. The site features an anonymous survey with 16 questions asking the public about how they feel about the city's anti-nudity ordinances.

“By taking away our freedom to entertain, it has taken your freedom to enjoy it,” Sunny writes on the website. “Adults are now no longer allowed to enjoy true adult entertainment in the City of San Antonio. Instead, they’re forced to travel to other cities, such as Austin, where they can enjoy semi-nudity or nudity. Citizens of San Antonio shouldn’t have ever had this freedom taken away.”

San Antonio outlawed nude dancing, lap dances and locked VIP rooms, in 2003, according to a MySA report. Some strip-club patrons might argue that meant banning everything that made the places fun. 

After several lawsuits from topless bars who argued that the ordinance was unconstitutional, the city amended the law, banning — rather than outlawing — nude dancing, lap dancing and locked VIP rooms, according to the Express-News.

Since then, the strip clubs in San Antonio have been far less entertaining than those in other parts of Texas, Sunny maintains.

In addition to banning the fun aspects of gentleman’s clubs, the City of San Antonio also enacted an archaic rule barring exotic dancers from being within three feet of patrons. Patrons also have to place tips in a jar and cannot touch the dancer, according to the website.

Performers also aren’t allowed to show much skin around their posterior under the 2005 ordinance that "revised" the restrictive 2003 order.

Sunny told the Express-News she'll share the results of her survey with local lawmakers who can make changes. She also told the daily that a revision to the city ordinance would create additional employment opportunities and allow dancers to have more freedom when it comes to deciding how they present their craft.

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

