San Antonio student wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in rapid-fire tiebreaker

Montessori School of San Antonio student Harini Logan won the competition after correctly spelling 22 words in 90 seconds.

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 10:31 am

click to enlarge The winning word of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee was "moorhen," defined as the "female of the red grouse." - SCREEN CAPTURE: TWITTER / TIMOTHY BURKE
Screen Capture: Twitter / Timothy Burke
The winning word of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee was "moorhen," defined as the "female of the red grouse."
After an intense 90-second "spell-off," an eight-grade student from the Montessori School of San Antonio was named champion of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, according to USA Today.

San Antonio middle schooler Harini Logan, 14, won the prestigious competition Thursday night after correctly spelling "moorhen," a word defined as "the female of the red grouse." That earned her victory over 15-year-old Vikram Raju.

The competition entered the rapid-fire tiebreaker after both Raju and Logan misspelled two words in a row in rounds 13 and 18. Both had 90 seconds to spell as many words correctly as possible. Logan racked up 22, while Raju only managed 15.

Logan's journey to becoming a national spelling bee champ was full of twists and turns, according to USA Today. The student had already made it to the competition four times before and almost didn't get past the "word meaning" round of this year's bee.

That round, first introduced during the 2021 competition, discourages competitors from simply memorizing the spelling of words by asking them to also supply their definitions, according to USA Today. Logan was almost eliminated after judges initially rejected her definition of "pullulation" — a decision that was later reversed.

Logan took home a $50,000 cash prize, the Scripps Cup Trophy and awards from Merriam-Webster and the Encyclopedia Brittanica, USA Today reports.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

Trending

Report: Uvalde police 'coordinating' with bikers to keep media from covering school shooting funeral

By Sanford Nowlin

Bikers coordinated with police to play interference with members of the press in Uvalde, the Houston Chronicle reports.

San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro says Abbott lied about what he knew about Uvalde police response

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks at a San Antonio event on Wednesday night.

Chronic homelessness in San Antonio has increased, especially among people with disabilities

By Michael Karlis

A person experiencing homelessness eats a meal obtained at San Antonio Church Under the Bridge, which provides emergency food services.

Runoff between South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive Jessica Cisneros still not called

By Sanford Nowlin

The margin between U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (left) and Jessica Cisneros, his challenger in the May 24 Democratic Primary runoff, is just 136 votes.

Also in News

Abbott draws swift rebuke after calling for 'legislative committees' to study Uvalde school shooting

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has drawn condemnation from Democrats and one teacher's union for his letter asking lawmakers to convene legislative committees.

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law limiting content moderation by social media companies

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

The two industry trade groups that represent companies such as Google and Twitter sued to block the law last fall.

Assclown Alert: Spreading unfounded hate after the Uvalde shooting with Rep. Paul Gosar

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Spreading unfounded hate after the Uvalde shooting with Rep. Paul Gosar

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Get Abbott poses with a weapon during a gun-store photo op.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us