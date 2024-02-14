San Antonio teen busted after posting clips where he taunts cops, allegedly commits crimes

In one online clip, the 15-year-old suspect tried to burglarize a Texas DPS trooper's vehicle and dared authorities to catch him, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 12:22 am

click to enlarge The 15-year-old suspect arrested Tuesday had six outstanding warrants for robberies in Bexar, Williamson and Travis counties, BCSO officials said. - Facebook / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Facebook / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
The 15-year-old suspect arrested Tuesday had six outstanding warrants for robberies in Bexar, Williamson and Travis counties, BCSO officials said.
Authorities arrested a juvenile Tuesday who's been committing crimes and sharing video of them on social media while taunting the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters Tuesday.

A few weeks ago, the 15-year-old suspect shared a clip of himself cutting off what appears to be an ankle monitor in the parking lot of Northside Independent School District's Warren High School. In the social media post, he tagged Salazar, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and a handful of San Antonio news outlets. The video is captioned "TELL GANG UNIT TO KATCH ME."

The teen had an ankle monitor stemming from a robbery in Austin, according to Salazar.

In a followup video, the teen filmed himself trying to burglarize a marked Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle at a state trooper's home in Pflugerville, Salazar said. Once again, the young suspect allegedly posted the clip on social media, tagging and taunting law enforcement.

"I was fully expecting that [the suspect] was using a fake name," Salazar said during Tuesday's press conference. "Nope, as it turns out, not only did he tag all of us, but he showed his face in the videos, and he used his real name, so it wasn't very hard to track him down."

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured the suspect Tuesday in the 1100 block of Spring Club Drive on in Northwest San Antonio, according to Salazar. The youth was driving a stolen vehicle at the time, the sheriff added.

The suspect has six separate warrants out for robbery in Bexar, Williamson and Travis Counties, according to BCSO.

Salazar said it appears the juvenile is part of a group that travels between San Antonio and Austin to commit crimes and break into vehicles. The suspect could have committed additional crimes unknown to law enforcement, the sheriff also said.

"We are asking anybody from San Antonio, Bexar County, all the way up to Williamson and Travis County if they've got information or if there's anybody that may have felt like they have been robbed or assaulted, or their vehicle burglarized, and they feel this young man may have been involved," Salazar said.

Those concerned can reach the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or [email protected], according to the sheriff.

