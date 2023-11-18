San Antonio to hold first ever-gun buyback this Sunday

The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the Alamodome's Parking Lot B.

By on Sat, Nov 18, 2023 at 8:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The voluntary buyback will take place at the Alamodome from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. - Shutterstock / 4kclips
Shutterstock / 4kclips
The voluntary buyback will take place at the Alamodome from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
San Antonio's first gun buyback program is coming to the Alamodome this Sunday.

Between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, those looking to get rid of unwanted firearms can turn in as many as 20 in exchange for H-E-B gift cards at the Alamodome's Lot B. Participants will receive a $50 gift card for every homemade or non-functioning weapon, $150 for a rifle or shotgun, $200 for a handgun and $300 for a semiautomatic weapon.

District 9 Councilman John Courage initiated the voluntary program, which is funded through $175,000 in donations. Of that sum, $100,000 came from discretionary council district funds.

Those participating in the buyback should put the unwanted firearms in the trunk or rear of their vehicles with the safety engaged. San Antonio police officers will  remove the weapons and exchange them for gift cards.

Additional details are available online.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Uvalde families share mixed emotions about Washington Post's release of graphic images

By Michael Karlis

The Washington Post published 10 gory and graphic images from the Robb Elementary School mass shooting on Thursday.

H-E-B Frankenstein cake with 'Edgar' haircut goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Many in the comments section wrote that Frankenstein appeared to be sporting an Edgar, a bowl-style haircut popular among some South Texas youths.

A dozen House Republicans sign amendment to kill Texas school voucher proposal

By Michael Karlis

H.B. 1 would, among other things, allocate $10,500 to 40,000 Texas students annually who opt out of public school and enroll in private institutions.

Chip Roy blasts new House Speaker for not letting the government shut down

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy has a history of stirring shit up.

Also in News

Texas House kills school vouchers – again

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to primary Republicans that won't support school vouchers.

A dozen House Republicans sign amendment to kill Texas school voucher proposal

By Michael Karlis

H.B. 1 would, among other things, allocate $10,500 to 40,000 Texas students annually who opt out of public school and enroll in private institutions.

Federal judge seems wary of Texas ban on TikTok at public universities

By Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

During a hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman seemed skeptical of the state's arguments defending Texas' ban on the use of the social media app TikTok on public university campuses. The state argues the app, owned by a Chinese company, represents a cybersecurity risk; a group of professor says the ban interferes with their classes and research.

Challenges mount for Texas bill that would let state deport undocumented migrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas law enforcement personnel apprehend a migrant in South Texas.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us