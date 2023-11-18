San Antonio to hold first ever-gun buyback this Sunday

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / 4kclips
The voluntary buyback will take place at the Alamodome from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
San Antonio's first gun buyback program is coming to the Alamodome this Sunday.
Between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, those looking to get rid of unwanted firearms can turn in as many as 20 in exchange for H-E-B gift cards at the Alamodome's Lot B. Participants will receive a $50 gift card for every homemade or non-functioning weapon, $150 for a rifle or shotgun, $200 for a handgun and $300 for a semiautomatic weapon.
District 9 Councilman John Courage initiated the voluntary program, which is funded through $175,000 in donations. Of that sum, $100,000 came from discretionary council district funds.
Those participating in the buyback should put the unwanted firearms in the trunk or rear of their vehicles with the safety engaged. San Antonio police officers will remove the weapons and exchange them for gift cards.
Additional details are available online
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed