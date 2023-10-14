BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio to host its first large-scale gun buyback

San Antonio Councilman John Courage is still trying to raise funds to cover the cost of the buyback.

By on Sat, Oct 14, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge District 9 Councilman John Courage's gun buyback program will take place Nov. 19. - Jade Esteban Estrada
Jade Esteban Estrada
District 9 Councilman John Courage's gun buyback program will take place Nov. 19.
San Antonio District 9 Councilman John Courage is asking for public help to fund the city’s first large-scale gun buyback program.

Under the buyback, individuals will be able to exchange up to 20 unloaded weapons for H-E-B gift cards at the Alamodome on Nov. 19, Courage said at a Wednesday press event. It's a project the councilman has been working on for years to lower instances of gun violence in the city.

Courage hopes to raise $250,000 to fund the event, with $100,000 already donated from his district's discretionary funding, according to a KSAT news report. Mayor Ron Nirenberg has also pledged $25,000, and Councilwoman Marina Alderete-Gavito has committed $1,000.

Courage is hoping public donations fill out the rest of the amount.

Those turning in a nonfunctioning or homemade firearm will get a $50 H-E-B gift card, while the program will pay out gift cards worth $150 for a rifle or shotgun, $200 for a handgun and $300 for a semi-automatic rifle, according to Courage's office.

Individuals who wish to exchange a firearm will be required to put it in their trunk or the back of their vehicle, according to the Express-News. Authorities will ask participants two simple questions: How many weapons do you have? Are they unloaded and secure?

Weapons exchanged at the event will be destroyed. Those determined to be stolen will be returned to their owner. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio development firm wants to bring Louis Vuitton, Gucci to Pearl area

By Nina Rangel

The Broadway East San Antonio project is proposed for the areas immediately east of Pearl.

San Antonio police say they're vigilant as Hamas figure calls for 'Day of Jihad'

By Michael Karlis

A San Antonio police cruiser closes off a section of street downtown in this 2022 photo.

Given its UFO history, San Antonio may have shot at Ring's $1 million alien prize

By Michael Karlis

The last reported UFO sighting in San Antonio was on Aug. 28, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

TopGolf to build second San Antonio-area location, filing says

By Michael Karlis

The only TopGolf location currently open in San Antonio is located off Loop 1604 near the Rim and La Canter.

Also in News

Texas Senate moves border bill that allows state police to arrest migrants at U.S.-Mexico border

By Uriel J García and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Military vehicles sit behind barbed wire barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas ranks as nation's most haunted state in new study

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's iconic Alamo is just one of several spots around the Alamo City that are reportedly haunted by ghosts.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds teacher pay hostage in voucher fight

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott has made school vouchers, opposed by both Democrats and rural Republicans, a major priority.

Here’s who gets money from Defend Texas Liberty, the PAC whose leader met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes

By Patrick Svitek and Carla Astudillo, The Texas Tribune

Former state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, on the House floor on May 25, 2019.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us