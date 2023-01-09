San Antonio to vote on relief package for businesses affected by construction along St. Mary's Strip

Council will consider the grant package during its 2 p.m. B Session meeting, according to a public agenda. Funding from the grants will come from $17 million in unspent money provided to the city as part of the COVID-19 era American Rescue Plan.
If passed Wednesday, council will then discuss the application process for affected businesses.
“City construction projects have hurt local business,” District 1 City Councilman Mario Bravo, whose district includes the St. Mary’s Strip, said in a Jan. 6 tweet. “You asked for help. We advocated. We pushed. $2.25M is now on the agenda for consideration next week.”
City construction projects have hurt local businesses. You asked for help. We advocated. We pushed. $2.25M is now on the agenda for consideration next week. Thank you @Ron_Nirenberg for helping. Let's get relief to those who need it now to ensure our local businesses survive.— Mario Bravo (@MarioBravo) January 7, 2023
Word of the proposed rescue plan comes as business owners along the Strip have become increasingly agitated by the delayed construction. The project, which initially began in Jan. 2020, aims to “transform” one of the Alamo City’s most active nightlife scenes, adding updated utilities, street lights and bike paths, among other improvements.
However, business owners such as Chad Carey, owner of the Paper Tiger music venue, bar Midnight Swim and other ventures, have criticized the project on social media and during constituent meetings. In a Jan. 2 social media post, Carey warned that the construction is “hurting people and businesses.”
North St. Mary’s Street is undergoing a major transformation. It will be an exciting new area with updated utilities, street lights, landscaping, benches, bike lanes, wider sidewalks and brand-new pavement. pic.twitter.com/eS7txdYq03— City of San Antonio (@COSAGOV) December 23, 2022
Even so, Carey applauded Bravo and Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Friday, tweeting that he’ll “be the first guy to credit them if they can provide relief for our employees and businesses."
Hey @Ron_Nirenberg - DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS. There’s no one from Spaw Glass working. Your impotence is hurting people & businesses. DO SOMETHING!!! pic.twitter.com/YbnEjBK6Ye— The Monterey (@TheMontereySA) January 2, 2023
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Thanks to @MarioBravo & @Ron_Nirenberg for this next step. We’ve been hard on them publicly but I’ll be the first guy to credit them if they can provide relief for our employees & businesses. https://t.co/mwnU5p5Z5k— The Monterey (@TheMontereySA) January 7, 2023
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter