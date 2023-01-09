San Antonio to vote on relief package for businesses affected by construction along St. Mary's Strip

click to enlarge Travis E. Poling Construction crews work on North St. Mary's Street. The project, which initially began in Jan. 2020, has caused outrage among business owners.

City construction projects have hurt local businesses. You asked for help. We advocated. We pushed. $2.25M is now on the agenda for consideration next week. Thank you @Ron_Nirenberg for helping. Let's get relief to those who need it now to ensure our local businesses survive. — Mario Bravo (@MarioBravo) January 7, 2023

North St. Mary’s Street is undergoing a major transformation. It will be an exciting new area with updated utilities, street lights, landscaping, benches, bike lanes, wider sidewalks and brand-new pavement. pic.twitter.com/eS7txdYq03 — City of San Antonio (@COSAGOV) December 23, 2022

Hey ⁦@Ron_Nirenberg⁩ - DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS. There’s no one from Spaw Glass working. Your impotence is hurting people & businesses. DO SOMETHING!!! pic.twitter.com/YbnEjBK6Ye — The Monterey (@TheMontereySA) January 2, 2023

Thanks to @MarioBravo & @Ron_Nirenberg for this next step. We’ve been hard on them publicly but I’ll be the first guy to credit them if they can provide relief for our employees & businesses. https://t.co/mwnU5p5Z5k — The Monterey (@TheMontereySA) January 7, 2023