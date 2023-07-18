San Antonio to witness two rare solar eclipses in 2023 and 2024

click to enlarge
San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses.
In the coming months, San Antonio residents will experience a once-in-a-lifetime celestial phenomenon not once, but twice. The Alamo City will be located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses, one in the fall and one next spring.
On October 14, 2023, San Antonio residents will be able to bear witness to an annular eclipse, also known as the "ring of fire." Then they'll be able to witness a total solar eclipse, a rare occurrence in its own right, on April 8, 2024.
An annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but doesn't completely cover it. This results in a spectacular display where the sun appears as a bright ring around the moon.
The total solar eclipse, on the other hand, is a rare occurrence where the moon completely covers the sun, resulting in a brief period of darkness.
Tourism-promotion organization Visit San Antonio is preparing for an influx of visitors expected to arrive for the eclipses, and it's looking to capitalize on the experience for observers, officials said.
The group will launch an Eclipse Offers Campaign
to promote specials and events organized by hotels and attractions to coincide with the eclipses.
"San Antonio has a robust tourism infrastructure ready to welcome potential visitors for the October and April eclipses," Visit San Antonio told the Current
in an emailed statement. "Since 2022, we have been working with our many local partners to coordinate unique events that will enhance the prime viewing location."
The organization added: "These types of special events bring visitors from all over to experience and explore the beauty of our city. It also generates revenue for our local economy, as visitors support our businesses, restaurants, hotels, and attractions."
