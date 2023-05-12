Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio Zoo named best in Texas for second consecutive year

It's the fourth time in five years that the San Antonio Zoo has won the honor.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 11:06 am

click to enlarge The San Antonio Zoo has reinvested $80 million in upgrades since 2014, according to officials there. - Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo has reinvested $80 million in upgrades since 2014, according to officials there.
The San Antonio Zoo has been named the best zoo in the Lone Star State by the Texas Travel Awards, the park's second consecutive year to win the title and its fourth time in five years.

The recognition is just the latest for the San Antonio Zoo. In 2022, online entertainment and attraction publication Blooloop ranked it as the second best in the nation behind the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. The San Antonio Zoo's conservation efforts contributed heavily to its high ranking.

“This is the most dynamic time in our 190-year history — almost every part of the zoo has seen incredible improvements, we’ve added a full calendar of events and our community has fallen in love with the zoo all over again,” San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.

Since 2014, the zoo has invested $80 million in upgrades, according to Morrow. It's on track to open a new $13 million entrance later this year, according to the San Antonio Report.

Gorillas are also making a return to the zoo as part of its forthcoming Congo Falls exhibit. That project is expected to cost $15 million, largely funded by private donors.

