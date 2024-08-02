WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio Zoo receives $10,000 donation from local brewery

The donation is part of a collaborative sales partnership between the zoo, Freetail Brewing and Silver Eagle distributors.

By on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm

Executives from Freetail Brewing and Silver Eagle Beverages present a $10,000 check to the San Antonio Zoo on Tuesday.
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Executives from Freetail Brewing and Silver Eagle Beverages present a $10,000 check to the San Antonio Zoo on Tuesday.
The San Antonio Zoo this week received a $10,000 donation from longtime partners Freetail Brewing and Silver Eagle Beverages.

The donation from the San Antonio brewery and the area Anheuser-Busch distributor is part of a partnership that's been going on since 2017, zoo officials said. Dubbed the Consereza, the partnership allows Freetail Brewing and its distribution partners to sell unique beer can designs featuring San Antonio Zoo animals including giraffes, Texas horned lizards and even blue and orange roadrunners.

The company then donates some of the money raised by sales of those beers to the zoo to fund conservation efforts.

"These partnerships truly exemplify the power of collaboration in conservation efforts," San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "By working together, we can amplify our message and engage new audiences, all in the shared mission of securing a future for wildlife."
The Conserveza collaboration allows Freetail Brewing and its distributing partners to sell animal themed cans of beer at the San Antonio Zoo.
Courtesy of San Antonio zoo
The Conserveza collaboration allows Freetail Brewing and its distributing partners to sell animal themed cans of beer at the San Antonio Zoo.
Since their collaboration began seven years ago, Freetail Brewing and Silver Eagle Distributors have donated more than $50,000 to the San Antonio Zoo, officials with the organization said.

"Through the sale of our beer, we have been able to help conserve and protect several endangered species," said Jon Turner, Chairman of Freetail Brewing's distribution partner, Tetco.

The nonprofit San Antonio Zoo consistently ranks among the best in the nation due to conservation efforts made possible by its donors.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

July 24, 2024

