San Antonio Zoo receives $10,000 donation from local brewery

The donation from the San Antonio brewery and the area Anheuser-Busch distributor is part of a partnership that's been going on since 2017, zoo officials said. Dubbed the Consereza, the partnership allows Freetail Brewing and its distribution partners to sell unique beer can designs featuring San Antonio Zoo animals including giraffes, Texas horned lizards and even blue and orange roadrunners.
The company then donates some of the money raised by sales of those beers to the zoo to fund conservation efforts.
"These partnerships truly exemplify the power of collaboration in conservation efforts," San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "By working together, we can amplify our message and engage new audiences, all in the shared mission of securing a future for wildlife."
"Through the sale of our beer, we have been able to help conserve and protect several endangered species," said Jon Turner, Chairman of Freetail Brewing's distribution partner, Tetco.
The nonprofit San Antonio Zoo consistently ranks among the best in the nation due to conservation efforts made possible by its donors.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed