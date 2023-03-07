San Antonio Zoo sends last of its aging elephants to Tennessee sanctuary

Nicole, a 47-year-old Asian elephant, will spend her reaming days roaming the Elephant Sanctuary, a 3,060-acre nature refuge in Tennessee, according to zoo officials.
Until last year the San Antonio Zoo was home to three elderly elephants nicknamed, the Golden Girls. Two of them, Karen and Lucky, died in 2022, leaving Nicole alone.
“We are going to miss Nicole dearly,” San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. “We are grateful for the years she spent with us as one of the Golden Girls. She and Karen bonded beyond expectations with Lucky and inspired visitors to care for and want to protect elephants from extinction.”
While no elephants remain at the San Antonio Zoo, Morrow is adamant that more will be coming to the facility.
"Elephants WILL return to San Antonio Zoo in the future as part of the zoo's expansion with a new world-class elephant habitat," Morrow added.
