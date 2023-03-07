San Antonio Zoo sends last of its aging elephants to Tennessee sanctuary

click to enlarge Courtesy / The San Antonio Zoo The 47 year old elephant will join will join nine other elephants ranging in age from 37 to 60 in her new home

The San Antonio Zoo will say farewell to its remaining captive elephant this week.



Nicole, a 47-year-old Asian elephant, will spend her reaming days roaming the Elephant Sanctuary, a 3,060-acre nature refuge in Tennessee, according to zoo officials.



Until last year the San Antonio Zoo was home to three elderly elephants nicknamed, the Golden Girls. Two of them, Karen and Lucky, died in 2022, leaving Nicole alone.



“We are going to miss Nicole dearly,” San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. “We are grateful for the years she spent with us as one of the Golden Girls. She and Karen bonded beyond expectations with Lucky and inspired visitors to care for and want to protect elephants from extinction.”