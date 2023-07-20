San Antonio Zoo to release 27 baby Texas Horned Lizards as part of conservation program

A baby horned toad lays inside a cage at the Center for Conservation & Research at the San Antonio Zoo. The horned toads are identified by the crown of horns found on their heads.

The San Antonio Zoo has hatched 27 baby Texas Horned Lizards, which it will release into the wild this fall.



The zoo is raising and releasing the animals through its Center for Conservation & Research. Since the project's start in 2017, CCR has released 157 Texas Horned Lizards, a threatened species, back into the wild.







The lizards, considered Texas' state reptile, were once abundant statewide. However, they have disappeared over the past 50 years due to habitat loss, fragmentation and invasive species. The decline led to their inclusion on the state's threatened species list.





"We are thrilled about the progress we've made with the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project," San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in an emailed statement.The San Antonio Zoo has partnered with Chiron K9, known as the Texas Horned Lizard Detection Canine Network, to ensure the recently birthed animals' safe release.Chiron K uses dogs to track and monitor the lizards after their release and assess the presence or absence of horned lizards in potential release sites, according to a zoo officials. The canines are trained to detect live horned lizards, scat, eggs and shed skin.