San Antonio Zoo witness to first-ever birth of rare Oklahoma cave crayfish in captivity

Habitat for the crayfish has declined due to contamination from sources like commercial chicken farms.

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 3:49 pm

click to enlarge The Oklahoma cave crayfish lives exists in select caves in a single county in northeast Oklahoma. - Danté Fenolio, courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Danté Fenolio, courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The Oklahoma cave crayfish lives exists in select caves in a single county in northeast Oklahoma.
The Center for Conservation & Research at San Antonio Zoo (CCR) achieved yet another groundbreaking accomplishment, birthing 47 Oklahoma cave crayfish, according to zoo officials.

The births marks the first-ever successful birth of the rare crawfish in captivity,  a Monday news release states. The team bore witness to the deposition of eggs by a female and subsequent hatching of these eggs — a first of its kind.

The Oklahoma cave crayfish is one of the rarest crawfish species in North America. The species exists in select caves in a single county in northeast Oklahoma.

To achieve the feat CCR has established a small colony of the Oklahoma cave crayfish in its lab. The team analyzed the crayfish's reproductive biology and longevity, and developed husbandry and breeding protocols.

The first-of-its-kind knowledge and best husbandry practices gleaned from this project will soon be published, according to the zoo.

Danté Fenolio, Vice President of CCR, began working with with multiple federal and state agencies for this program in 2000.

click to enlarge Scientists mark a wild crayfish with small, acrylic elastomer tattoos that reflect under black light. - Danté Fenolio, courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Danté Fenolio, courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Scientists mark a wild crayfish with small, acrylic elastomer tattoos that reflect under black light.
Oklahoma biologist Curtis Tackett, who specializes in threatened and endangered species, applauded the zoo's CCR team remarking, "Successful husbandry and captive propagation of such a rare and cryptic species, that is endemic to Oklahoma, is a huge milestone," in a media statement.

"Understanding the life history traits of this species opens up many opportunities to help us ensure the future conservation of the Oklahoma cave crayfish," Tackett added.

Habitat for the crayfish has declined due to contamination from sources like commercial chicken farms, which have lead to the deterioration of water quality, according to CCR researchers.

Tags:

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

