San Antonio's Alamo nominated as one of the Best Free Attractions in America in USA Today contest

The public can vote on their favorite attraction on the newspaper's list once daily until May 8.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 4:52 pm

The Alamo was among the destinations nominated under the Best Free Attractions category in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
Shutterstock / 4kclips
The Alamo was among the destinations nominated under the Best Free Attractions category in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
While many longtime San Antonio residents walk past the Alamo's ancient walls without a second thought, looks like the 300-year-old structure remains a draw with visitors.

This week, national newspaper USA Today nominated downtown's famous Spanish Mission as one of the Best Free Attractions in America in its annual 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The awards allow the public to weigh in on anything from their favorite foods to travel destination to cultural happenings.

The other nominees in the Best Free Attractions category are no slouches either. California's Redwood State and National Parks, New York's High Line and Austin's Congress Bridge bats also got nods, for example.

Voting is now open, in case any San Antonians wants to show their civic pride — or just thumb Austin in the eye. Participants are allowed to vote once daily until the poll closes on May 8.

