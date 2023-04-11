San Antonio's Alamo nominated as one of the Best Free Attractions in America in USA Today contest

This week, national newspaper USA Today nominated downtown's famous Spanish Mission as one of the Best Free Attractions in America in its annual 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The awards allow the public to weigh in on anything from their favorite foods to travel destination to cultural happenings.
The other nominees in the Best Free Attractions category are no slouches either. California's Redwood State and National Parks, New York's High Line and Austin's Congress Bridge bats also got nods, for example.
Voting is now open, in case any San Antonians wants to show their civic pride — or just thumb Austin in the eye. Participants are allowed to vote once daily until the poll closes on May 8.
