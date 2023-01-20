San Antonio's Alamodome ranked among world's ugliest buildings

Even San Antonians have criticized the building, often referring to it as a the 'Dead Armadillo.'

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 11:19 am

click to enlarge Twitter users aren't fans of the Alamodome's aesthetics. - Wikimedia Commons / Michael Barera
Wikimedia Commons / Michael Barera
Twitter users aren't fans of the Alamodome's aesthetics.
Despite the Alamodome being a quintessential part of the San Antonio skyline for nearly three decades, a new report labeled the 64,000-seat arena one of the planet's biggest eyesores.

The new ranking of the world's ugliest structures compiled by UK-based construction supply firm Buildworld labeled the Alamodome the ninth-ugliest building in the U.S. and sixteenth-ugliest in the world.

Buildworld came up with its list by searching tweets for terms criticizing the design of world landmarks. According to the report, 13.23% of people who tweeted about the Alamodome's design found it ugly.

The report ranked Washington, D.C.'s  J. Edgar Hoover Building, the FBI's headquarters, as the ugliest building in the U.S., while the Scottish Parliament building took the unfortunate title of the world's most unsightly structure.

The Alamodome was the only Texas building to make either list, so it’s probably safe to say Buildworld also considers it the state's ugliest building.

San Antonio residents shouldn’t be surprised about harsh reviews of the Alamodome's aesthetics. Locals have long referred to the 64,000-seat arena by nicknames including the "Dead Armadillo" and the "Doo Doo Dome."

