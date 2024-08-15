WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Alamodome warns of rush hour traffic delays before Friday's Journey concert

The venue says more than 35,000 people are expected to attend the show, which also includes Def Leppard and Steve Miller Band.

By on Thu, Aug 15, 2024 at 1:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Some 35,000 people are expected at Alamodome for Friday's concert, which will likely cause traffic delays during rush hour. - Shutterstock / 4kclips
Shutterstock / 4kclips
Some 35,000 people are expected at Alamodome for Friday's concert, which will likely cause traffic delays during rush hour.
Don't stop believing, but do start planning for traffic delays Friday.

San Antonio city officials are warning of potential traffic snarls as more than 35,000 people converge on the Alamodome to see the classic rock act play a package tour with Def Leppard and Steve Miller Band.

The concert begins at 6 p.m., which means people will start arriving in the area during rush hour, likely bogging down commuters who pass by the Alamodome on their way home from work.

Fans attending the concert are urged to arrive early to account for parking complications and delays along their, erm, journey.

The venue will begin selling merchandise, food and drinks in its H-E-B exterior plaza as early as 3 p.m. Stadium doors open at 4 p.m. with Steve Miller Band scheduled to go on at 6 p.m.

The Alamodome, which is owned by the City of San Antonio, also is encouraging fans to use the VIA bus system or rideshare apps such as Lyft or Uber to minimize parking inconvenience.

VIA Park & Ride is offering a shuttle serve to and from its Crossroads location starting at 4 p.m. The ride is $1.30 each way, with discounts for students and seniors. Parking at the Crossroads VIA lot is free.

Fans who do decide to drive themselves are encouraged to purchase nearby parking in advance through ParkWhiz. View downtown street closures here and the City's available downtown parking here.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Teachers now free to violate separation of church and state, Texas education official says

By Michael Karlis

The Texas House Committee on Public Education met on Monday to discuss, among other things, the benefits of school vouchers.

Police investigating weekend shooting of two dogs on San Antonio's North Side

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio police are actively investigating two confirmed shootings of dogs.

Paramount+ show 1923 will shoot in San Antonio

By Adam Doe

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923, a prequel to the hit show Yellowstone.

Nearly half of San Antonio landlords offering concessions as housing market slows

By Michael Karlis

A "For Rent" signs stands in the yard of a home in San Antonio.

Federal judge in Texas expands ruling that blocks Biden administration protections of LGBTQ students

By Kayla Guo, The Texas Tribune

Attendees of Austin Pride 2024 march downtown in a parade on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign says it will return tens of thousands in illegal donations

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a speaking event.

Texas likely undercounting heat-related deaths

By Emily Foxhall, Alejandra Martinez and Yuriko Schumacher, The Texas Tribune, and Dylan Baddour and Martha Pskowski, Inside Climate News

Robert Shipp, 75, of Bastrop, sweats while receiving treatment inside an Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance on a 102 degree day outside Austin Wrench A Part in Del Valle on July 7, 2023. According to the EMS crew, he passed out while searching for car parts under the hot sun.

Judge blocks Texas from releasing this year’s school accountability ratings

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

A Travis County judge temporarily blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing this year's ratings of the state's school districts and campuses.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us