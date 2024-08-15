San Antonio's Alamodome warns of rush hour traffic delays before Friday's Journey concert

San Antonio city officials are warning of potential traffic snarls as more than 35,000 people converge on the Alamodome to see the classic rock act play a package tour with Def Leppard and Steve Miller Band.
The concert begins at 6 p.m., which means people will start arriving in the area during rush hour, likely bogging down commuters who pass by the Alamodome on their way home from work.
Fans attending the concert are urged to arrive early to account for parking complications and delays along their, erm, journey.
The venue will begin selling merchandise, food and drinks in its H-E-B exterior plaza as early as 3 p.m. Stadium doors open at 4 p.m. with Steve Miller Band scheduled to go on at 6 p.m.
The Alamodome, which is owned by the City of San Antonio, also is encouraging fans to use the VIA bus system or rideshare apps such as Lyft or Uber to minimize parking inconvenience.
VIA Park & Ride is offering a shuttle serve to and from its Crossroads location starting at 4 p.m. The ride is $1.30 each way, with discounts for students and seniors. Parking at the Crossroads VIA lot is free.
Fans who do decide to drive themselves are encouraged to purchase nearby parking in advance through ParkWhiz. View downtown street closures here and the City's available downtown parking here.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed