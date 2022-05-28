San Antonio's housing market overvalued by more than 30%, according to university report

click to enlarge
The report by the business school at Florida Atlantic university suggests that home prices in San Antonio are 31.3% above the historical implied price.
In common with other U.S. cities, home values in San Antonio have increased dramatically over the last two years. However, the average single-family home in the Alamo City could be overvalued by as much as 31.3%, according to a recent report first reported on by Fortune Magazine
Academics at Florida Atlantic University's College of Business calculate how "overpriced" or "underpriced" home prices are in America's 100 largest housing markets, and publish their findings at the end of every month. Researchers determine whether homes are overvalued by comparing the "historical implied price" to the Zillow Home Value Index — an average estimated value based on recent sales and listings.
According to the university's April 30 report,
estimated home values in San Antonio are overvalued by 31.3%.
Still, that prospective overvaluation only makes the Alamo City the 45th most overvalued market in the nation. Researchers reported that homes in Austin are overvalued by as much as 67% — the second most overvalued market in the country, just behind Boise, Idaho.
Dallas-Fort Worth came in at No. 18, with homes overvalued by 48.35%, while homes in Houston were overvalued by 29.41%.
The argument by academics at FAU that most homes in the U.S. are astronomically overvalued is supported by Moody's Analytics. Unlike FAU's report, the bond rating agency compared whether local incomes could afford the price of local homes. According to the Fortune
article, the Moody's report
found that San Antonio's housing market was overvalued by 25%.
