TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's Joaquin Castro, other Dems ask DOJ to investigate Ken Paxton

The letter signed by 10 other Texas lawmakers accuses Paxton of 'state-sponsored voter intimidation.'

By on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 at 4:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro lambasted Paxton's targeting of Latino's and minority communities, and Abbott's nefarious decision to scrub 6,500 residents from state voting rolls. - Public Domain / Nate Payne
Public Domain / Nate Payne
Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro lambasted Paxton's targeting of Latino's and minority communities, and Abbott's nefarious decision to scrub 6,500 residents from state voting rolls.
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and 10 other Democrats from Texas’ congressional delegation sent a letter Friday to the Justice Department demanding a probe into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s “state-sponsored voter intimidation.”

The letter comes shortly after Paxton orchestrated raids on South Texas Democratic operatives as part of an “ongoing election integrity investigation.” It also comes two days after the Republican AG sued Bexar County over its plan to mail unsolicited voter-registration forms to residents.

Although Paxton and other Texas Republicans maintain the raids and lawsuit are in the interest of quashing voter fraud, Castro and other Dems signing the letter argue the moves amount to illegal voter intimidation that violates the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act.

“All of these things are meant to keep new people from becoming voters in Texas,” Castro said on a Wednesday press call. “If you’ve been winning elections for 20-plus years statewide, then you don’t want new people [to vote]. You want the same people to vote over and over. You want that voter profile in Texas to look exactly the same, and that’s what they’re trying to do.”

The letter also argues that Paxton’s tactics are being used to target Latinos and members of minority communities specifically. It was signed by U.S. Reps. Veronica Escobar, Lloyd Doggett, Jasmine Crocket, Greg Casar, Al Green, Lizzie Fletcher, Sylvia Garcia, Marc Vasey, Vicente Gonzalez and Collin Allred. Casar's district also includes San Antonio.

The letter also lambasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent decision to scrub 6,500 residents from the state’s voter rolls.

“There is little to no transparency in how Gov. Abbott has assessed these individuals to be ‘potential noncitizens,’ and we fear these decisions may be made on the basis of those individuals’ perceived race or ethnicity and may deny American citizens their right to vote,” the coalition wrote.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Three San Antonio teens arrested in connection with gunfire at JBSA-Lackland

By Michael Karlis

The front gate at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

Foul ball? Economists skeptical about San Antonio's new baseball stadium financing

By Michael Karlis

Reid Ryan of the San Antonio Missions' board of directors addresses City Council.

Pack of dogs attacks woman, damages police car in Southwest San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

An Animal Care Services response vehicle parks outside the department's West Side headquarters.

Part of San Antonio's Loop 410 is closed until next summer

By Stephanie Koithan

Part of Loop 410 is closing for a construction project, state officials said.

Super PAC funded by Ted Cruz's podcast deal gave $1 million to back his campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is seeking a third six-year term in office.

After four years, Wendy Davis’ lawsuit against 'Trump Train' goes to trial

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune

The trucks of Trump supporters swarm a Biden-Harris campaign bus during an incident on I-35 four years ago.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry joins team of embattled Speaker Dade Phelan

By Michael Karlis

Rick Perry speaks at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales predicts GOP will lose control of the House

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Tony Gonzales is interviewed by moderator Jake Sherman during a one-on-one conversation at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 5, 2024.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us