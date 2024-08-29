TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food launches GoFundMe so it can reopen

Chef-owner Garlan L. McPherson said rising prices forced him to close the doors.

By on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 at 1:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Owner and Chef Garlan L. McPherson needs the community's support. - Photo via Mrs. Kitchen / Facebook
Photo via Mrs. Kitchen / Facebook
Owner and Chef Garlan L. McPherson needs the community's support.
San Antonio lost a bit of soul recently. However, a local business owner is hoping the community can pull together to bring it back.

After more than a decade in business, Alamo City home-cooking staple Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant closed its doors due to financial hardships. Two days ago, chef-owner Garlan L. McPherson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to ask for help getting it back in operation.

Mrs. Kitchen started on the East Side 2011, eventually scaling up to a larger space at 5237 Walzem Road in Windcrest. However, rising costs made it impossible to keep the business open, McPherson said on the recently launched GoFundMe page.

"Due to rising costs, we have not been able to keep the doors open and are needing your help to reopen," he wrote. "I understand that a lot of folks are going through hardships at this time, but if you find it in your heart to help my small business, it would be greatly appreciated."

McPherson's goal is $40,000, and he's raised more than $1,600 since taking the campaign online.

"I have always tried to be a blessing in the community, and I am asking the community to be a blessing to my business at this time," McPherson added.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The woman who died in the Texas heat on a San Antonio sidewalk was my friend

By Marisol Cortez

Jessica Witzel, right, with her sister Jemmy Coleman.

LULAC asks feds to probe Ken Paxton's San Antonio-area raids

By Sanford Nowlin

LULAC officials speak a press conference in front of the Texas Attorney General's Office in San Antonio.

San Antonio couple whose dogs killed elderly veteran take plea deal

By Sanford Nowlin

Ramon Najera Jr., 81, was killed by a pair of pit bulls while visiting a friend's house on San Antonio's West Side.

San Antonio adding more low-income housing with 425 San Pedro development

By Adam Doe

Construction is underway on the Four25 San Pedro apartments.

Texas is nation's 7th-worst place to work, anti-poverty group finds

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas is nation's 7th-worst place to work, anti-poverty group finds

Texas state police gear up for massive expansion of surveillance tech

By Francesca D'Annunzio, The Texas Observer

Texas State Troopers patrol the state's southern border as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star.

Colin Allred’s understated campaign strategy draws mixed reviews from fellow Democrats

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Allred’s sharp divergence from Beto O’Rourke’s more active campaign style has stirred dissent among some Democrats. His allies say it’s working.

Election experts cautious as Abbott touts voter roll purge

By Juan Salinas II, The Texas Tribune, and Natalie Contreras, VoteBeat and The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott makes an economic development announcement in Austin on Mar. 1, 2024. The press conference took place in front of the Governor's Mansion.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us