San Antonio's Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food launches GoFundMe so it can reopen

After more than a decade in business, Alamo City home-cooking staple Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant closed its doors due to financial hardships. Two days ago, chef-owner Garlan L. McPherson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to ask for help getting it back in operation.
Mrs. Kitchen started on the East Side 2011, eventually scaling up to a larger space at 5237 Walzem Road in Windcrest. However, rising costs made it impossible to keep the business open, McPherson said on the recently launched GoFundMe page.
"Due to rising costs, we have not been able to keep the doors open and are needing your help to reopen," he wrote. "I understand that a lot of folks are going through hardships at this time, but if you find it in your heart to help my small business, it would be greatly appreciated."
McPherson's goal is $40,000, and he's raised more than $1,600 since taking the campaign online.
