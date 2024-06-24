WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Opportunity Home launches rental assistance for those facing eviction

The program comes weeks after the ouster of Opportunity Home's CEO.

By on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 at 5:20 pm

click to enlarge The Alazan-Apache public housing project on San Antonio's West Side is owned and operated by Opportunity Home. - San Antonio Heron / Ben Olivo
San Antonio Heron / Ben Olivo
The Alazan-Apache public housing project on San Antonio's West Side is owned and operated by Opportunity Home.
San Antonio public housing organization Opportunity Home has launched a new emergency rental assistance fund for families facing sudden economic hardship, officials said Monday.

Word of the new program comes after MySA and KENS5 reported last month that more than 600 Opportunity Home tenants were facing eviction over unpaid rent.

Those in Opportunity Home-owned properties who face unexpected economic hardship and \earn less than 30% of the area's median income can qualify for the assistance program. Any who qualify will receive three months of rental assistance, which will cover late fees, Opportunity Home officials said.

The fund will go into effect Aug. 1.

"This program underscores our commitment to ensuring housing stability and security for our residents facing dire circumstances," Opportunity Home interim president and CEO Michael Reyes said in a statement. "By providing timely emergency rental assistance, we aim to prevent homelessness and support vulnerable households during their greatest time of need."

The new program comes just two weeks after the housing authority's board of directors unanimously ousted Ed Hinojosa Jr. from the CEO position.

Hinojosa had held the position for three years. His removal came mere weeks after Opportunity Home sent out eviction notices to 10% of its tenants, sparking outrage.

Those evictions were an attempt by Hinojosa to collect unpaid rent to cover Opportunity Home's projected $18 million budget shortfall this fiscal year, the San Antonio Report wrote over the weekend.

In comments to the San Antonio report, Opportunity Home board chair Gabriel Lopez blamed the shortfall on overstaffing and mismanagement of funds during Hinojosa's watch.

