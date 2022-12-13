San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking

Even so, many Instagram commenters

park went away — or that it's returned on such a limited scale. A few hinted at a Pearl boycott once the free parking offer ends at the end of the month.

Three days ago, the Pearl revealed in a social media post that it will again offer visitors free parking. However, that access lasts just three hours, is only available Monday through Thursday, and it ends Dec. 29.The social media backlash was quick and merciless, with many comments on the retail and restaurant complex's Instagram account mocking the offer. “Do better pearl,” one person responded, while another chimed in, “Remember when parking was always free?”“The comments are exactly what I thought they were going to look like,” added yet another poster.On Nov. 7, the near-downtown development eliminated the last of its free parking options, raising the ire of many residents.In the new Instagram post, Pearl officials couched the complex's parking reprieve as a way for visitors to “Support Local This Holiday Season.” On its website, the Pearl states that parking dollars support “new cultural projects everyday: a plaza, and more — all aimed at making this place the warmest Texas welcome and reflection of the San Antonians who call it home.”weren't happy that free