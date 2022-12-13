San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking

The social media backlash was quick and merciless, with many comments on the retail and restaurant complex's Instagram account mocking the offer. “Do better pearl,” one person responded, while another chimed in, “Remember when parking was always free?”
“The comments are exactly what I thought they were going to look like,” added yet another poster.
On Nov. 7, the near-downtown development eliminated the last of its free parking options, raising the ire of many residents.
In the new Instagram post, Pearl officials couched the complex's parking reprieve as a way for visitors to “Support Local This Holiday Season.” On its website, the Pearl states that parking dollars support “new cultural projects everyday: a plaza, and more — all aimed at making this place the warmest Texas welcome and reflection of the San Antonians who call it home.”
Even so, many Instagram commenters weren't happy that free park went away — or that it's returned on such a limited scale. A few hinted at a Pearl boycott once the free parking offer ends at the end of the month.
Others said they'd stopped visiting the Pearl after it ended free parking, and at least one cited the $10 parking fee as a reason they've seen low turnout at recent weekend markets.
Sounds like a rough time to be a part of the Pearl's PR team.
