San Antonio's Tech Port arena looks to hire 100 people at job fair this week

Courtesy Image / Port San Antonio
Tech Port Arena is located at Port San Antonio on the city's South Side.
Port San Antonio's fledgling Tech Port Arena
is looking to hire up to 100 people at a job fair that starts Thursday.
The $70 million, state-of-the-art arena will host in-person interviews Thursday through Saturday. ASM Global, operator of the 3,200-seat venue, wants to fill a variety of positions including caterers, marketers and operation managers. Onsite food vendors including Big Bib BBQ and Capo’s Pizzeria are also seeking workers.
Those interested can apply early online
or show up at 3331 General Hudnell Road with resume in hand. In person interviews will take place from 4-8 p.m Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m-2 p.m Saturday.
Tech Port will host concerts and events starting this later this month, using cutting-edge technology to enhance the experience. The venue's inaugural event will be Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s state of the city address on April 26, and a concert by Smashing Pumpkins is scheduled for May 2.
The arena also will hold e-sports tournaments, making it one of the only such venues in the nation built from the ground up to focus on gaming competitions.
