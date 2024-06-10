San Antonio's Tony Gonzales offers odd excuse for nearly losing GOP runoff to 'AK Guy'

click to enlarge
Tony Gonzales (left) defeated YouTuber Brandon Herrera by 407 votes in the Texas GOP runoffs last month.
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose district spans a wide swath of South Texas, including part of San Antonio, offered an unconventional excuse for the close call he experienced in last month's GOP runoff against YouTube gun influencer Brandon Herrera.
Gonzales' excuse? First, Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which he represents, is really big. And, second, he's just not polished enough as a politician.
“It was so close because I happened to represent the toughest district in America,” Gonzales said during an interview
with Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA. “Texas 23 is absolutely brutal. It’s larger than 30 states. It’s two time zones. I really represent four different types of people. And I’d also say, two: I’m a little early in my — in politics. I’m not very good at the polished B.S. yet, and I hope I never get that way.”
The two-term congressaman was forced into a runoff against Herrera — also known as the "AK-Guy" — after failing to secure at least 50% of the vote in March's Texas Republican primary. In last month's runoff, the incumbent reportedly outspent Herrera 10-to-1 but only won by 407 votes.
Herrera has since told the Texas Tribune he's calling for a recount
.
While Gonzales described himself as unpolished to WFAA, many political observers would argue the description is more appropriately applied to Herrera.
Indeed, the YouTuber's popular gun-review videos became a source of controversy that Gonzales' backers tried to weaponize during the runoff. Herrera's online clips include one of him joking about veteran suicide, another where he marches to a Nazi propaganda song and another where he mocks Donald Trump’s teenage son Barron.
Indeed, GOP establishment figures including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ultimately endorsed Gonzales over Herrera. That backing came even though the state GOP censured the incumbent last year over his votes in favor of bipartisan gun-control legislation and same-sex marriage protections.
In other words, it's interesting Gonzales would chalk up his bad showing to being rough around the edges, when his challenger, a political novice, was about as raw and unvarnished
as they come.
