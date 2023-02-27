San Antonio's ultra-accessible theme park Morgan's Wonderland appoints new president

Richard Pretlow has 14 years' experience in the theme park industry, including at Sea World San Antonio.

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 12:17 pm

New President Richard Pretlow has worked for some of the nation's highest-profile theme parks.
Courtesy Photo / Morgan's Wonderland
New President Richard Pretlow has worked for some of the nation's highest-profile theme parks.
Morgan's Wonderland, San Antonio's ultra-accessible theme park, has named industry veteran Richard Pretlow as its new president.

For the past 14 years, Pretlow has worked for some of the nation's highest-profile theme parks, including Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. That includes time in a leadership role at SeaWorld San Antonio.

“There is so much trajectory at Morgan’s Wonderland, from potential new rides, food, retail, entertainment and ticketing opportunities," Pretlow said in an emailed statement. "I am focused on implementing these opportunities and expanding awareness in the community to take the park to the next level."

Even though Morgan's Wonderland has officially been open for more than decade, the park continues to push the envelope on creating inclusive and accessible amenities, such as the park's Multi-Assistance Center (MAC). The MAC offers a variety of resources to people with special needs and disabilities in one location.

Morgan's Wonderland CEO Gordon Hartman said Pretlow's private-sector experience will allow him to show other theme parks how to become more inclusive.

“We are not just a theme park, we are doing so much more to bring about inclusion,” Hartman said in a statement. “Richard’s vision for the park shows how we are just getting started in fulfilling our mission.”

