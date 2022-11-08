San Antonio's U.S. House delegation unchanged by midterms except for one seat

As evidence of gerrymandering's grip on the political landscape, none of the five districts in the Alamo City delegation changed parties.

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 11:51 pm

click to enlarge Greg Casar (in pink shirt) attends a protest on behalf of residents of a San Antonio apartment complex. - Courtesy Photo / Greg Casar
Courtesy Photo / Greg Casar
Greg Casar (in pink shirt) attends a protest on behalf of residents of a San Antonio apartment complex.
As further evidence of gerrymandering's lock on the political landscape, four of San Antonio's five congressional districts look to be unchanged in Tuesday's election. And the one that switched hands is still controlled by the same party.

In the case of the single district that gained new blood — the 35th, comprised of both central Austin and downtown San Antonio — that switch came after its longtime U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat, opted to run in another district.

Enter progressive Democrat Greg Casar, a former Austin  city councilman, who was almost guaranteed to win the seat in the dependably blue 35th. Indeed, Decision Desk HQ called his victory early in the evening, and at the Current's 11:30 p.m. press time, Casar led with 72.8% of the vote to GOP opponent Dan McQueen's 27.2%.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, the 28th District's longtime incumbent, looked like he might have been in hot water after Republicans poured millions into unseating him. However, as of press time, he held a 57%-to-43% lead over challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar's district stretches from his hometown of Laredo into the Alamo City.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat first elected to the House in 2013, is projected to once again represent the people of the blue-leaning 20th District, largely comprised of SA's West Side. As of press time, he had a vast 69.5%-to-30.5% lead over Republican challenger Kyle Sinclar, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy will serve a third term in the House representing Texas' 21st District. The Tea Party firebrand held a 62.8%-to-37.2% lead over Democrat challenger Claudia Zapata at press time. The 2022 midterms marked Zapata's first endeavor into politics, according to Ballotpedia. 

Finally, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican, will once again represent Texas' 23rd, a district that stretches from parts of San Antonio to a wide swath of the border. That territory was once considered a swing district, however, the latest GOP-led redistricting redrew its lines to make it considerably more red.  At press time, he had a 56.2%-to-39% lead over Democrat John Lira.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.

Chemical treatment of San Antonio's drinking water has health risks, including cancer

By Jason Buch

New attention is being paid to contaminants that are byproducts of that treatment.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

By Michael Karlis

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry reportedly suspect in North Side hit-and-run collision

By Michael Karlis

District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry celebrates Juneteenth Day in a black Jeep Wrangler similar to the one allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident on Sunday.

Also in News

Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke

By Patrick Svitek and Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott waves to the crowd during a primary election watch party in Corpus Christi on March 1, 2022.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

By Michael Karlis

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.

Bad Takes: Despite Republicans' claims this election cycle, they're not going to improve the economy

By Kevin Sanchez

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas is among the Republicans interested in serving as House Budget Committee chairman. Wait until you hear what he has planned.

Advertisers flee Twitter after Texas billionaire Elon Musk's purchase. Because of course they did.

By Sanford Nowlin

Advertisers flee Twitter after Texas billionaire Elon Musk's purchase. Because of course they did.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us