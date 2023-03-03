San Antonio's VIA Metro Transit expects to have eight electric buses in operation by summer

click to enlarge Courtesy / VIA Metropolitan Transit Along with a sub-five-hour charge time, the 40-foot bus will have an expected range of 150 miles.

San Antonio residents will have access to cleaner and greener public transportation options by midyear, according to VIA Metropolitan Transit officials.



VIA Metropolitan Transit has begun staff training and vehicle testing on the eight fully electric buses acquired with government funds last year. It expects to have them full integrated into the fleet by the summer.



“The addition of new all-electric buses keeps VIA moving in the right direction with green technologies that are advancing to the point that makes them practical as well as sustainable,” President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said in a written statement.



The new buses will be maintained and recharged at VIA's bus yard and maintenance facility, officials said.



