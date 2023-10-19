BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Marcos paying $175,000 to settle lawsuit over 'Trump train' harassment

People on the Biden campaign bus harassed by Trump supporters in 2020 accused San Marcos police of ignoring their calls for help, saying authorities violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871.

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 10:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Video shared on Twitter shows Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus along a stretch of I-35 near San Marcos in 2020. - Twitter / ericcervini
Twitter / ericcervini
Video shared on Twitter shows Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus along a stretch of I-35 near San Marcos in 2020.
San Marcos will pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing its police of ignoring 911 calls from people on a Biden campaign bus traveling from San Antonio as it was harassed by a caravan of Trump supporters before the 2020 election, the Texas Tribune reports.

Also as part of the deal, the city's police and professional staff must be trained on how to properly respond to voter intimidation and political violence, according to the Tribune, which obtained a copy of city's settlement agreement on Wednesday.

The suit, filed in 2021, accused members of the San Marcos police force of ignoring and joking about distress calls from Democratic campaigners as they tried to make their way from San Antonio to Austin on I-35. In their petition, the four plaintiffs — who include former Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis — said the swarming "Trump train" swerved dangerously near their bus, forcing it decelerate to a crawl.

The highway confrontation made international news and led Texas Democrats to cancel scheduled campaign events as a safety precaution. Widely circulated video of the incident shows that it led to at least one minor traffic collision.

San Marcos officials offered no immediate comment on the settlement, according to the Tribune. However, the agreement obtained by the news outlet requires the city to issue public comment within three days.

Three San Marcos law enforcement officials named in the settlement are still employed by the city, the Tribune also reports. Those are police corporal Matthew Daenzer; Chase Stapp, San Marcos’ former director of public safety and current assistant city manager; and Brandon Winkenwerder, an assistant police chief.

The suit alleged that the refusal of San Marcos police to assist people on the campaign bus violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. That legislation requires authorities to intervene to halt acts of violent political intimidation.

A separate civil suit accuses eight alleged participants in the Trump caravan of violating campaign workers' civil rights. Two of those defendants settled in April, and a court trial is expected to get underway in spring of 2024.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs skeleton yard display goes viral on social media

By Brandon Rodriguez

This group of skeletons wearing Spurs jerseys has gone viral. We'll let you guess which one is supposed to be Wemby.

Tejano Music Awards cancels plan to honor convicted sex offender Joe Lopez

By Michael Karlis

Tejano Music Awards cancels plan to honor convicted sex offender Joe Lopez

Greg Abbott's immigration crackdown expands to include New Mexico border

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott are being sued in federal court for deploying a buoy barrier into the Rio Grande in early July.

In April, San Antonio residents get another chance to see a solar eclipse

By Michael Karlis

Onlookers watch the annular eclipse at the Pearl on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Disrupting Kerr County's elections with County Commissioner Rich Paces

By Sanford Nowlin

A Kerr County commissioner wants to ditch the county's electronic voting systems for hand counts of ballots.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to San Antonio Saturday

By Brandon Rodriguez

A Hello Kitty Truck parks outside a shopping mall.

Tejano Music Awards cancels plan to honor convicted sex offender Joe Lopez

By Michael Karlis

Tejano Music Awards cancels plan to honor convicted sex offender Joe Lopez

In April, San Antonio residents get another chance to see a solar eclipse

By Michael Karlis

Onlookers watch the annular eclipse at the Pearl on Saturday, Oct. 14.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us