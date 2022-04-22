Saturday event will connect San Antonio residents with resources to help them stay in their homes

Organized by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and local partners, the Homeowner and Rental Assistance Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neighborhood Place, 3014 Rivas St.
Community groups and staff at the free gathering will help visitors access programs including:
- The Homeowner Assistance Fund, which provides up to $40,000 to help households with delinquent mortgage payments and up to $25,000 for delinquent property taxes, property insurance or HOA and condo dues.
- The Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers low-income households a discount up to $30 monthly on high-speed internet subscriptions. It also provides qualifying households with a one-time, $100 discount on the cost of a computer or tablet.
- Emergency vouchers and rental assistance
- Utility assistance
- SNAP and nutrition assistance programs