Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Saturday event will connect San Antonio residents with resources to help them stay in their homes

Attendees will be able to access rental and homeowner assistance funding and more.

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 4:50 pm

click to enlarge A sign stands in front of a rental property in a San Antonio neighborhood. - SANFORD NOWLIN
Sanford Nowlin
A sign stands in front of a rental property in a San Antonio neighborhood.
With San Antonians struggling through rising property valuations and the economic fallout of the pandemic, an event this Saturday aims to connect them with resources that can help avoid foreclosures and evictions.

Organized by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and local partners, the Homeowner and Rental Assistance Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neighborhood Place, 3014 Rivas St.

Community groups and staff at the free gathering will help visitors access programs including:
  • The Homeowner Assistance Fund, which provides up to $40,000 to help households with delinquent mortgage payments and up to $25,000 for delinquent property taxes, property insurance or HOA and condo dues.
  • The Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers low-income households a discount up to $30 monthly on high-speed internet subscriptions. It also provides qualifying households with a one-time, $100 discount on the cost of a computer or tablet.
  • Emergency vouchers and rental assistance
  • Utility assistance
  • SNAP and nutrition assistance programs
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

News Slideshows

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

News Slideshows

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

Trending

In San Antonio, Gov. Greg Abbott says his much-touted buses to D.C. carried as few as nine migrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott plays up his law and order credentials during Thursday's press conference in San Antonio.

Suit accuses San Antonio's USAA of charging excessive insurance premiums during pandemic

By Sanford Nowlin

A federal lawsuit accuses the San Antonio-based insurer of charging "excessive, unfair premiums."

San Antonio police investigating alleged child sex crime at local charter school

By Michael Karlis

Brooks Academies of Texas Superintendent Lisa Freeman Schutz confirmed in a media statement that police are investigating the matter.

San Antonio advocates call on federal action to reduce harm from CPS's Spruce power plant

By Michael Karlis

Councilwoman Ana Sandoval speaks at Thursday's press event.

Also in News

In San Antonio, Gov. Greg Abbott says his much-touted buses to D.C. carried as few as nine migrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott plays up his law and order credentials during Thursday's press conference in San Antonio.

What did Greg Abbott’s border inspections turn up? Oil leaks, flat tires and zero drugs

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Mechanics fixed trucks last week at the inspection station near the Pharr International Bridge.

GOP megadonor Steven Hotze charged after a bogus election fraud scheme led a former cop to threaten a repairman

By Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

Dr. Steven Hotze hired more than a dozen private investigators to look for election fraud in Harris County in 2020.

Former state Sen. Wendy Davis challenges Texas abortion law in court

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Former state Sen. Wendy Davis attends a 2019 rally hosted by abortion advocates in protest of abortion bans that were proposed across the country.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us