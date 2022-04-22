Saturday event will connect San Antonio residents with resources to help them stay in their homes

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin A sign stands in front of a rental property in a San Antonio neighborhood.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund, which provides up to $40,000 to help households with delinquent mortgage payments and up to $25,000 for delinquent property taxes, property insurance or HOA and condo dues.

The Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers low-income households a discount up to $30 monthly on high-speed internet subscriptions. It also provides qualifying households with a one-time, $100 discount on the cost of a computer or tablet.

Emergency vouchers and rental assistance

Utility assistance

SNAP and nutrition assistance programs



With San Antonians struggling through rising property valuations and the economic fallout of the pandemic, an event this Saturday aims to connect them with resources that can help avoid foreclosures and evictions.Organized by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and local partners, the Homeowner and Rental Assistance Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neighborhood Place, 3014 Rivas St.Community groups and staff at the free gathering will help visitors access programs including: