LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

SeaWorld San Antonio launches policy letting visitors reschedule due to bad weather

The new policy covers early closures for roasting summer days when the heat index reaches over 110 degrees.

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 4:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The new program allows guests to return for free on another day if inclement weather shuts down rides for an hour or more. - Shutterstock / Mark Taylor Cunningham
Shutterstock / Mark Taylor Cunningham
The new program allows guests to return for free on another day if inclement weather shuts down rides for an hour or more.
This summer's record Texas heat means it's anything but business-as-usual for companies that entertain people outdoors.

Need proof? Sea World San Antonio on Tuesday launched its new "Weather-or-Not" policy, which allows customers who need to leave the park due to adverse weather conditions to come back, free of charge, within the next 12 months.

The policy allows visitors to reschedule should the weather shut down rides for an hour or more. It also covers early closures for roasting summer days when the heat index reaches over 110 degrees, according to company officials.

Although the amusement park didn't specifically chalk up the new policy to this summer's oppressive heatwave, the timing speaks for itself.

“In introducing Weather-or-Not Assurance, we are proud to note this is the most generous inclement weather policy in the industry,” Sea World Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Marisa Thalberg said in a media statement.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pornhub sues Texas, saying new age-verification law shafts porn-site users

By Nina Rangel

Free porn site Pornhub is suing the state of Texas.

San Antonio's Alamo Heights rated one of America's 'most envied' suburban neighborhoods

By Nina Rangel

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city surrounded by the city of San Antonio.

Texas ranks as second-worst state in the nation for women's equality, study says

By Michael Karlis

Texas women march through San Antonio following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer.

Renewable energy helped Texas' grid survive summer heat, analyst says

By Sanford Nowlin

An OCI Solar array in the San Antonio area collects the sun's energy.

Also in News

Texas ranks as the state most susceptible to billion-dollar climate disasters

By Michael Karlis

Winter Storm Uri caused $195 billion in damage to Texas in 2021.

Texas kept migrants imprisoned after minor charges against them were dropped, according to suit

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Guard personnel involved in Operation Lone Star monitor the Rio Grande from behind a barrier of razor wire installed by the state.

Ted Cruz trolled online with old-ass fake photo of shark swimming down street

By Sanford Nowlin

Oops. Ted Cruz got trolled.

Renewable energy helped Texas' grid survive summer heat, analyst says

By Sanford Nowlin

An OCI Solar array in the San Antonio area collects the sun's energy.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us