SeaWorld San Antonio launches policy letting visitors reschedule due to bad weather

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Mark Taylor Cunningham The new program allows guests to return for free on another day if inclement weather shuts down rides for an hour or more.

This summer's record Texas heat means it's anything but business-as-usual for companies that entertain people outdoors.



Need proof? Sea World San Antonio on Tuesday launched its new "Weather-or-Not" policy, which allows customers who need to leave the park due to adverse weather conditions to come back, free of charge, within the next 12 months.



The policy allows visitors to reschedule should the weather shut down rides for an hour or more. It also covers early closures for roasting summer days when the heat index reaches over 110 degrees, according to company officials.



Although the amusement park didn't specifically chalk up the new policy to this summer's oppressive heatwave, the timing speaks for itself.



“In introducing Weather-or-Not Assurance, we are proud to note this is the most generous inclement weather policy in the industry,” Sea World Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Marisa Thalberg said in a media statement.

