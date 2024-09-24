TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Greg Casar to hold San Antonio rally ahead of election

The event will take place Monday at Paper Tiger.

By on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 at 11:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during an event in Dublin, Ireland. - Shutterstock / LiamMurphyPics
Shutterstock / LiamMurphyPics
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during an event in Dublin, Ireland.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Greg Casar will hold a San Antonio rally next Monday to energize working class voters around a progressive agenda ahead of the November election.

The event at north-of-downtown music venue Paper Tiger is one of three the progressive lawmakers scheduled for early next week along the I-35 corridor. The others will take place in Austin and San Marcos.

Sanders, a Vermont independent, has twice sought the Democratic presidential nomination, forcing discussions of economic justice into the political mainstream. Meanwhile, Casar — a Democrat whose district includes the centers of Austin and San Antonio — has advocated for workers' rights and single-payer healthcare.

The pair are expected to discuss the struggle for economic justice, the climate crisis, prescription drug prices and expanding Social Security, according to event organizers. San Antonio Tex-Mex punk act Piñata Protest also will perform.

They're also likely to encourage those who haven't yet registered to vote to do so before the Texas deadline of October 7.

Organizers have asked attendees to RSVP online.

Free, 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) Monday, Sept. 30, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigertx.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Japanese bargain store Daiso is already opening a second San Antonio location

By Stephanie Koithan

Daiso, the popular Japanese bargain store, is opening a second location in San Antonio.

Plan for high-speed rail between San Antonio, Austin, Mexico picks up steam

By Michael Karlis

The Texas Passenger Rail Advisory Committee is now vying to connect San Antonio, Austin and Nuevo Leon via high-speed rail.

For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) is a point ahead of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in a new Morning Consult poll.

San Antonio developer Weston Urban places bid on affordable housing complex

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio developer Weston Urban places bid on affordable housing complex

Cards Against Humanity sues SpaceX, alleging South Texas property damage

By Sanford Nowlin

A rocket towers above SpaceX's South Texas facility.

Republicans feature 9/11 conspiracy theorist in South Texas ads

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

Republicans feature 9/11 conspiracy theorist in South Texas ads

Maternal deaths surged in Texas in 2020, 2021

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

A woman gets a sonogram in an Austin clinic.

Bipartisan Texas legislators join calls for clemency for Robert Roberson

By Michelle Pitcher, The Texas Tribune

Republican State Rep. Lacey Hull speaks at a press conference Sept. 17.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us