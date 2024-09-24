Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Greg Casar to hold San Antonio rally ahead of election

The event at north-of-downtown music venue Paper Tiger is one of three the progressive lawmakers scheduled for early next week along the I-35 corridor. The others will take place in Austin and San Marcos.
Sanders, a Vermont independent, has twice sought the Democratic presidential nomination, forcing discussions of economic justice into the political mainstream. Meanwhile, Casar — a Democrat whose district includes the centers of Austin and San Antonio — has advocated for workers' rights and single-payer healthcare.
The pair are expected to discuss the struggle for economic justice, the climate crisis, prescription drug prices and expanding Social Security, according to event organizers. San Antonio Tex-Mex punk act Piñata Protest also will perform.
They're also likely to encourage those who haven't yet registered to vote to do so before the Texas deadline of October 7.
Organizers have asked attendees to RSVP online.
Free, 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) Monday, Sept. 30, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigertx.com.
