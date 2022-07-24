Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas ridiculed after claiming his gender pronoun is 'kiss my ass'

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at last year's Student Action Summit.

"Well, I'm Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is kiss my ass."



No, Ted, you syphilitic chode, if anything your pronoun is "ass kisser".



As in, "Donald Trump called my wife ugly and I'm still kissing his ass every chance I get. Because I'm an ass kisser."



pic.twitter.com/Zo1zNUO3IF — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 23, 2022

I mean, Ted Cruz is somebody I associate with ass-kissing https://t.co/XAYj4DZdVM — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 22, 2022

So, Ted Cruz, in speaking to students, pretended to some fake machismo, attacking his imaginary enemies by taunting them to "kiss my ass," even though Cruz is a spineless coward who grovels at Trump's feet & obediently kisses Trump's ass. — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) July 23, 2022

i guess enough people have said "kiss my ass ted cruz" at this point that he figured it would be easier this way https://t.co/h2cryMhztP — Kenny Logins (@KennethLogins) July 23, 2022

From now on, I expect everyone who sees @TedCruz to address him as “Kiss My Ass Cruz”



On the street? “Hey, Kiss My Ass Cruz!”

At the airport? “Hey, Kiss My Ass Cruz!”

At a restaurant? “Hey, Kiss My Ass Cruz!”



Because it is important to respect people’s chosen pronouns. — Lestje B. Juddged (@JuddgyOne) July 23, 2022

Every media outlet that interviews Ted Cruz, from now on, MUST show "Ted Cruz (Kiss My Ass), R- Tex." on the chyron.



His rules. — Keith Fitzgerald (@keithmfitz) July 23, 2022

Crybaby @tedcruz says his pronouns are "kiss my ass." He asks the impossible given the back of his head is in the way. pic.twitter.com/YQ4hZYdhcz — Moorfield Storey (@storeymoorfield) July 23, 2022

So @TedCruz just told a bunch of students his pronoun is "kiss my ass." Will @GovRonDeSantis call him out for being a "groomer"? https://t.co/Xv983Iom63 — El Paso Politico 🛹 (@EPPolitico) July 23, 2022