Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas ridiculed after claiming his gender pronoun is 'kiss my ass'

Cruz's comment came Friday at Turning Point USA's annual Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. Former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham were among the other far-right figures expected to appear, according to Creative Loafing Tampa.
In his speech, Cruz said part of him "celebrates" every time people offer their gender pronouns to others. His logic? Such pronouncements are "accelerating the country coming back" by spurring a backlash. Hmm. OK.
"I talked to a student recently at one of our woke college campuses who said she's required in every class to introduce herself and to give her pronouns," he added. "Well, I'm Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is 'kiss my ass.'"
The statement set off cheers from the crowd.
However, as could be expected, it also triggered a barrage of slams on Twitter — no small number of which touched on Cruz's apparently insatiable appetite for kissing Donald Trump's flabby orange posterior.
"Well, I'm Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is kiss my ass."— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 23, 2022
No, Ted, you syphilitic chode, if anything your pronoun is "ass kisser".
As in, "Donald Trump called my wife ugly and I'm still kissing his ass every chance I get. Because I'm an ass kisser."
pic.twitter.com/Zo1zNUO3IF
I mean, Ted Cruz is somebody I associate with ass-kissing https://t.co/XAYj4DZdVM— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 22, 2022
So, Ted Cruz, in speaking to students, pretended to some fake machismo, attacking his imaginary enemies by taunting them to "kiss my ass," even though Cruz is a spineless coward who grovels at Trump's feet & obediently kisses Trump's ass.— Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) July 23, 2022
i guess enough people have said "kiss my ass ted cruz" at this point that he figured it would be easier this way https://t.co/h2cryMhztP— Kenny Logins (@KennethLogins) July 23, 2022
From now on, I expect everyone who sees @TedCruz to address him as “Kiss My Ass Cruz”— Lestje B. Juddged (@JuddgyOne) July 23, 2022
On the street? “Hey, Kiss My Ass Cruz!”
At the airport? “Hey, Kiss My Ass Cruz!”
At a restaurant? “Hey, Kiss My Ass Cruz!”
Because it is important to respect people’s chosen pronouns.
Every media outlet that interviews Ted Cruz, from now on, MUST show "Ted Cruz (Kiss My Ass), R- Tex." on the chyron.— Keith Fitzgerald (@keithmfitz) July 23, 2022
His rules.
Crybaby @tedcruz says his pronouns are "kiss my ass." He asks the impossible given the back of his head is in the way. pic.twitter.com/YQ4hZYdhcz— Moorfield Storey (@storeymoorfield) July 23, 2022
So @TedCruz just told a bunch of students his pronoun is "kiss my ass." Will @GovRonDeSantis call him out for being a "groomer"? https://t.co/Xv983Iom63— El Paso Politico 🛹 (@EPPolitico) July 23, 2022