Senators deliberating Ken Paxton’s fate on 16 articles of impeachment

Paxton is accused of misusing his office to help a friend and donor who was under federal investigation. Paxton’s defense attorneys said his disputed actions were within his purview as attorney general and urged senators to return him to work.

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 3:03 pm

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will soon hear his fate. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will soon hear his fate.
The impeachment case against suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton has gone to the jury. Texas Senators began deliberating 16 articles of impeachment around noon Friday. Paxton is accused of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was under federal investigation.

The House impeachment managers insisted that they proved their claims of bribery and corruption, arguing that the jury of 30 senators had no choice but to convict. Paxton’s defense team said the case was full of holes, circumstantial evidence and misdirection.

If 21 of 30 eligible senators convict Paxton on any of the 16 articles of impeachment, he is automatically removed from office and there will be a subsequent vote on whether to permanently bar him from seeking state office. Sen. Angela Paxton, the attorney general’s wife, was prohibited from participating in deliberations or voting.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.


The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Tags:

