WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Seven more arrested in deaths of 53 migrants in tractor-trailer abandoned in San Antonio

Guatemalan police said they worked with U.S. officials to sweep up seven members of a human-smuggling ring, including its leader.

By on Thu, Aug 22, 2024 at 10:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alamo City residents erected a makeshift memorial at the site where 53 migrants died of heat-related illness in the back of a tractor-trailer in June 2022. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Alamo City residents erected a makeshift memorial at the site where 53 migrants died of heat-related illness in the back of a tractor-trailer in June 2022.
Guatemalan police have arrested seven people in connection with the deaths 53 migrants locked inside a sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned in San Antonio in June 2022, according to the New York Times.

The tragedy was one of the deadliest involving migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting shock from around the globe. Smugglers locked 66 people, including children, inside the trailer without air conditioning or water. The victims succumbed to heat after the truck was left on the city's South Side.

The National Civil Police of Guatemala told the New York Times on Wednesday that it conducted an operation with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security against a human-smuggling organization called "Los Orozcos" in connection with the 2022 incident.

The seven resulting arrests included group leader Rigoberto Ramón Miranda Orozco, also known as "Don Rigo," a police spokesman told the Times.

U.S. Justice Department officials said they will hold a news conference Thursday in San Antonio to discuss arrests in the case. 

Guatemalan Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez tweeted that the raid had “dismantled” Los Orozcos and swept up "Don Rigo" and others who were "allegedly responsible" for the tragedy.

So far, three have pleaded guilty to charges from the case. Wednesday's arrests are the first that have occurred outside the United States, according to the Times.

The people who died in San Antonio two summers ago were from Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Retirement of CEO at San Antonio's USAA comes amid other top-level departures

By Sanford Nowlin

The retirement announcement from USAA CEO Wayne Peacock follows the departure of at least four other high-level company executives.

Texas bars transgender people from changing the sex on their driver's licenses

By Sanford Nowlin

An individual walks into a DPS drivers license office in South San Antonio.

San Antonio chicken restaurant owner arrested on cocaine trafficking charges

By Michael Karlis

Pollos Asados "El Gordo" owner Jonathan Linares Lumbreras, 32, is accused of orchestrating the sale of a kilo of cocaine to an undercover FBI informant.

Bexar County starts mosquito remediation after positive West Nile virus tests

By Sanford Nowlin

Workers with the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management prepare to distribute door hangers with information on avoiding mosquito-borne diseases.

Texas bars transgender people from changing the sex on their driver's licenses

By Sanford Nowlin

An individual walks into a DPS drivers license office in South San Antonio.

Queer students look for alternatives after Texas A&M ends transgender health care services

By Dante Motley, The Texas Tribune

Students walk to class on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station on Nov. 15, 2022.

Bad Takes: Despite claims Trump is attacking the ruling class, he is the ruling class

By Kevin Sanchez

Former President Donald Trump speaks before closing arguments at his civil fraud trial early this year at the State Supreme Court of New York.

Assclown Alert: Demanding a fully armed State Fair with Texas AG Ken Paxton

By Sanford Nowlin

Despite his cowboy duds, the Texas State Fair's towering mascot, Big Tex, doesn't pack a shooting iron on his hip.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us