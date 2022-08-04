Social media clip captures Jackass star Steve-O entertaining fans at Buc-ee's outside Houston

Steve-O may have made the Buc-ee's stop en route to McAllen, where he was scheduled to perform with his Bucket List Tour.

By on Thu, Aug 4, 2022 at 1:33 pm

click to enlarge Jackass star Steve-O takes a selfie with a Wharton police officer at a Buc-ee's near Houston. - Facebook / Wharton Police Department
Facebook / Wharton Police Department
Jackass star Steve-O takes a selfie with a Wharton police officer at a Buc-ee's near Houston.
Folks stopping at a Buc-ee's outside of Houston on Monday got more than just beaver nuggets and a clean restroom.

Instead, they were treated to a show from Jackass star Steve-O.

The danger-seeker from the movie and MTV franchise was captured on video entertaining guests and skating on a counter at a Buc-ee's in the town of Wharton, as first reported by the Express-News.

In a TikTok posted by user @terrdave, Steve-O — sporting a T-shirt emblazoned with the face of Buc-ee the Beaver — rides a skateboard across one of the truck stop's counters and jumps off moments before the board hits the floor.
@terrdave Steve-O antics at Wharton TX Buc-ees! #jackass #fyp #whartontx #buceestexas #steveo #cky #skateboard ♬ Jackass - TV Theme Players
The Express-News speculates Steve-O — whose real name is Stephen Glover — was en route to McAllen, where his Bucket List Tour was scheduled to stop Tuesday. The tour is billed as a "multimedia experience" where patrons can expect to see the entertainer perform wince-inducing stunts usually reserved for Jackass movies.

"Now, there's footage of what's called an epidural, where a doctor in disguise puts a four-inch needle into my spine and injects a drug into my spinal cavity to paralyze me from the waist down, while I'm in full sprint," Steve-O told Yahoo Canada about the tour.

Although known for extreme stunts, the Buc-ee's appearance suggests Steve-O has some respect for law and order. Wharton Police Chief T.D. Lynch told the Express-News the star "complied without any incident or any disrespect" when staff asked him to get down from the counter and even took photos with an officer.

"You never know who you may run into at Buc-ee's," Lynch wrote in a Facebook post.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
