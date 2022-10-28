Texas Customs and Border Protection officer accidentally shows porn during middle school talk

Officials with the school district in McAllen called the incident 'troubling.'

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 12:20 pm

click to enlarge U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the McAllen Police Department are investigating the incident. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the McAllen Police Department are investigating the incident.
A class of Texas seventh graders got a presentation they’ll never forget after the speaker, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, accidentally projected porn instead of a PowerPoint, according to MyRGV News.

The officer, who wasn't identified by name in the story, was invited to give a presentation on drug-abuse prevention at Sharyland North Jr. High in McAllen on Tuesday. When the federal employee hooked his personal cell phone up to the projector, “it showed pornography,” McAllen police officials told MyRGV News.

It’s unclear what type of porn the device displayed. However, CBP and the McAllen Police Department are both investigating the incident, the news site reports.

“CBP stresses professionalism, honor and integrity and does not tolerate actions by any employee that would tarnish the agency’s reputation,” a CBP public affairs officer told My RGV News. “CBP is still collecting information and cannot comment any further as the situation is under investigation.”

Sharyland ISD, which initially reported the incident to CBP, called the incident “troubling” in a news release.

October 19, 2022

