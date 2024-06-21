SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

South Texas man arrested on charges of having sex with horse — again

The man has been arrested five times since 2012 on accusations that he sexually violated horses.

By on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 9:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The suspect was reportedly taken into custody after a homeowner caught him "making thrusting motions" while standing behind her horse. - Shutterstock / Liza Myalovskaya
Shutterstock / Liza Myalovskaya
The suspect was reportedly taken into custody after a homeowner caught him "making thrusting motions" while standing behind her horse.
A Rio Grande Valley man was arrested after allegedly being caught having sex with a horse — again.

Authorities took Cirilo Castillo, 54, into custody in the South Texas town of Edinburg earlier this month on allegations that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a horse, according to MyRGV. Castillo has since been charged with bestiality and two counts criminal trespass, the news site reports.

His bond is set at $50,000.

Police responded to a call on the morning of June 11 after a woman complained a man had violated one of her horses, MyRGV reports.

“She saw Cirilo standing on a chair having sex with her white mare,” according to an arrest affidavit cited by the news organization. "She saw Cirilo making thrusting motions while standing behind her mare with his red shorts pulled down."

However, it’s not the first time police have picked up Castillo's on accusations that he ... erm ... improperly mounted a horse.

In 2013, Hidalgo County Sheriff Lupe Trevino warned residents that he was worried for neighbors after Castillo pled guilty to violating a horse named India.

“He’s going to continue to do this,” Trevino told the Valley's NBC news-affiliate at the time. “The people there in the neighborhood are just sick and tired of it, we just need to do something about this."

Castillo has been charged with having sex with horses four more times since then, according to the recent MyRGV report.

Prior to last week's incident, Castillo's most recent arrest happened in 2022 after a local homeowner allegedly caught him on a surveillance camera fumbling with his pants near the rear of their pregnant horse, the news site reports.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trans celebrity amplifies mysterious death of Jarvis McIntire in San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Trans actress Dominique Jackson (right) has offered her condolences to those who knew Jarvis McIntire (left), a St. Louis man who died in San Antonio this month.

No one showed up for San Antonio's World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Folks enjoy Alamo Plaza on Saturday evening at the time when a naked bike ride scheduled to depart.

Supreme Court rules in favor of San Antonio-area woman suing Castle Hills for retaliation

By Michael Karlis

Former Castle Hills councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez stands outside the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Study ranks San Antonio among nation's worst-run cities

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio ranked in the bottom third for safety and in the bottom half for health, WalletHub found.

City of San Antonio will no longer accept plastic bags in recycling bins

By Stephanie Koithan

Plastic bags are no longer accepted in City of San Antonio recycling bins.

Here's everything folks need to know about San Antonio's new water regulations

By Michael Karlis

The new restrictions come after San Antonio residents suffered through the hottest summer on record last year.

Toyota approves $531 million, 400-job expansion for San Antonio plant

By Sanford Nowlin

Toyota's San Antonio production plant currently employs some 3,700 people.

Supreme Court rules in favor of San Antonio-area woman suing Castle Hills for retaliation

By Michael Karlis

Former Castle Hills councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez stands outside the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us