South Texas man arrested on charges of having sex with horse — again

Shutterstock / Liza Myalovskaya
The suspect was reportedly taken into custody after a homeowner caught him "making thrusting motions" while standing behind her horse.
A Rio Grande Valley man was arrested after allegedly being caught having sex with a horse — again.
Authorities took Cirilo Castillo, 54, into custody in the South Texas town of Edinburg earlier this month on allegations that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a horse, according to MyRGV
. Castillo has since been charged with bestiality and two counts criminal trespass, the news site reports.
His bond is set at $50,000.
Police responded to a call on the morning of June 11 after a woman complained a man had violated one of her horses, MyRGV reports.
“She saw Cirilo standing on a chair having sex with her white mare,” according to an arrest affidavit cited by the news organization. "She saw Cirilo making thrusting motions while standing behind her mare with his red shorts pulled down."
However, it’s not the first time police have picked up Castillo's on accusations that he ... erm ... improperly mounted a horse.
In 2013, Hidalgo County Sheriff Lupe Trevino warned residents that he was worried for neighbors after Castillo pled guilty to violating a horse named India.
“He’s going to continue to do this,” Trevino told the Valley's NBC news-affiliate
at the time. “The people there in the neighborhood are just sick and tired of it, we just need to do something about this."
Castillo has been charged with having sex with horses four more times since then, according to the recent MyRGV report.
Prior to last week's incident, Castillo's most recent arrest happened in 2022 after a local homeowner allegedly caught him on a surveillance camera fumbling with his pants near the rear of their pregnant horse, the news site reports.
