State Sen. Roland Gutierrez sues Texas Department of Public Safety over Uvalde shooting records

click to enlarge Twitter / epbusiness San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez has been a vocal critic of how the state has handled information about the Uvalde shooting.

As state officials and Uvalde leaders continue to point fingers over the failed law-enforcement response to last month's deadly school shooting, a state senator from San Antonio is suing to get answers.State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Texas Department of Public Safety, arguing that he's been denied key documents on the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting.DPS officials were unavailable for immediate comment.In his petition, filed in Travis County District Court, Gutierrez accuses state officials of lying about what unfolded as the May 24 mass shooting played out, then denying access to information to families affected by the tragedy."To date, they have been met with lies, misstatements, and shifts of blame," the suit states. "The State of Texas failed these families and those families deserve to know the complete, unalterable truth about what happened that day. This is a suit to demand just that."Gutierrez further argues that DPS violated state law by refusing to give him timely access to public records about the incident. State officials had 10 days to to respond to a May 31 open records request he sent or to ask the state attorney general to quash the request, the suit argues. They did neither, according to the petition.In the fallout of the shooting, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, Gutierrez has been a vocal critic of law enforcement's sluggish response and of the lack of transparency about what actually took place.