State Sen. Roland Gutierrez sues Texas Department of Public Safety over Uvalde shooting records

Families affected by the tragedy have 'been met with lies, misstatements, and shifts of blame,' the suit states.

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 2:13 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez has been a vocal critic of how the state has handled information about the Uvalde shooting. - TWITTER / EPBUSINESS
Twitter / epbusiness
San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez has been a vocal critic of how the state has handled information about the Uvalde shooting.
As state officials and Uvalde leaders continue to point fingers over the failed law-enforcement response to last month's deadly school shooting, a state senator from San Antonio is suing to get answers.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Texas Department of Public Safety, arguing that he's been denied key documents on the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting.

DPS officials were unavailable for immediate comment.

In his petition, filed in Travis County District Court, Gutierrez accuses state officials of lying about what unfolded as the May 24 mass shooting played out, then denying access to information to families affected by the tragedy.

"To date, they have been met with lies, misstatements, and shifts of blame," the suit states. "The State of Texas failed these families and those families deserve to know the complete, unalterable truth about what happened that day. This is a suit to demand just that."

Gutierrez further argues that DPS violated state law by refusing to give him timely access to public records about the incident. State officials had 10 days to to respond to a May 31 open records request he sent or to ask the state attorney general to quash the request, the suit argues. They did neither, according to the petition.

In the fallout of the shooting, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, Gutierrez has been a vocal critic of law enforcement's sluggish response and of the lack of transparency about what actually took place. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

Trending

Boerne authorities won't say why they didn't file DWI against woman later involved in head-on crash

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after a Dec. 23 collision that she said involved Kendall Lauren Batchelor.

Bad Takes: The Texas Republican Party's new platform is a shitshow of hate and petty grievances

By Kevin Sanchez

Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi gives his welcoming remarks at last weekend's convention.

Lifeless body pulled from San Antonio's River Walk

By Michael Karlis

The man body had no apparent signs of trauma, according to KSAT.

Gov. Greg Abbott has so far spent nearly $3 million in taxpayer money busing migrants out of Texas

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign event in Houston.

Also in News

Texas ranks in the top 5 states with the most drunk driving

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and San Antonio have high rates of drunk driving according to separate studies.

Bad Takes: The Texas Republican Party's new platform is a shitshow of hate and petty grievances

By Kevin Sanchez

Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi gives his welcoming remarks at last weekend's convention.

Gov. Greg Abbott has so far spent nearly $3 million in taxpayer money busing migrants out of Texas

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign event in Houston.

Texas plans to place charging stations for electric cars every 50 miles on most interstates

By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune

An electric vehicle charges up at a station.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us