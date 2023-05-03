Most Texans, including Republicans, support raising minimum age to buy a gun

In the new survey by the University of Texas at Austin's Texas Politics Project, 76% of voters said they would support legislation to raise the minimum age to buy a gun. Despite Texas GOP lawmakers' resistance to such a move, 64% of those who identified as a Republican wanted to see the age raised, while only 31% opposed it.
Only 20% of Texas voters overall oppose the idea, according to the poll.
What's more, those polled said "gun control and safety" should be the second highest priority for lawmakers this legislative session, just behind "immigration and border security."
The overwhelming support for raising the age limit comes as the GOP-dominated House Select Committee on Community Safety continues to mull legislation that would raise the required to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.
Despite pleas from the families of the Uvalde mass shooting for passage of the bill, the committee has yet to schedule a vote, according to the Texas Tribune. It has until Monday to do so, which would then send the proposal to the full House.
During a town hall in March, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales blamed the state's lax gun laws, including open carry, for San Antonio's uptick in gun violence.
"Today, you can buy a gun off the street from anybody and use it without any training, Gonzales said. "What we see in my office is people pulling guns quicker than before."
State Senator Ronald Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde and parts of San Antonio, also weighed in on he recent poll, blaming Republican lawmakers for the lack gun reform in the state.
Sources close to Gutierrez have said he plans to challenge Cruz in 2024.
However, many political observers doubt the state will carry out any change to the age limit this legislative session. In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, Abbott said such a measure would be "unconstitutional," the Texas Tribune reports.
