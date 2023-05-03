Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Most Texans, including Republicans, support raising minimum age to buy a gun

Only 20% of Texas voters overall oppose the idea, according to the poll.

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 2:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Three in four Texas voters said they would support a bill raising the age for purchasing a firearm to 21. - Wikimedia Commons / Lucio Eastman
Wikimedia Commons / Lucio Eastman
Three in four Texas voters said they would support a bill raising the age for purchasing a firearm to 21.
Most Texas voters — including the majority of both Democrats and Republicans — favor raising the minimum age required to buy a gun from 18 to 21, according to a poll released Wednesday.

In the new survey by the University of Texas at Austin's Texas Politics Project, 76% of voters said they would support legislation to raise the minimum age to buy a gun. Despite Texas GOP lawmakers' resistance to such a move, 64% of those who identified as a Republican wanted to see the age raised, while only 31% opposed it.

Only 20% of Texas voters overall oppose the idea, according to the poll.

What's more, those polled said "gun control and safety" should be the second highest priority for lawmakers this legislative session, just behind "immigration and border security."

The overwhelming support for raising the age limit comes as the GOP-dominated House Select Committee on Community Safety continues to mull legislation that would raise the required to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

Despite pleas from the families of the Uvalde mass shooting for passage of the bill, the committee has yet to schedule a vote, according to the Texas Tribune. It has until Monday to do so, which would then send the proposal to the full House.

During a town hall in March, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales blamed the state's lax gun laws, including open carry, for San Antonio's uptick in gun violence.

"Today, you can buy a gun off the street from anybody and use it without any training, Gonzales said. "What we see in my office is people pulling guns quicker than before."

State Senator Ronald Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde and parts of San Antonio, also weighed in on he recent poll, blaming Republican lawmakers for the lack gun reform in the state.

"Republican voters have told us time and time again that they want commonsense gun safety laws in place," Gutierrez said in a statement. "But Republican leadership in Texas refuses to budge and our children continue to die every day. Every gun that finds its ay into a criminal's hand was placed there by Republicans like {Gov.] Greg Abbott and [U.S. Sen.] Ted Cruz."

Sources close to Gutierrez have said he plans to challenge Cruz in 2024. 

However, many political observers doubt the state will carry out any change to the age limit this legislative session. In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, Abbott said such a measure would be "unconstitutional," the Texas Tribune reports.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Kendall Batchelor Trial: Class, coverups and consequences in the Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

The intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor is set to begin in Kendall County on May 15.

Elon Musk's Boring Co. hasn't communicated with San Antonio officials on tunnel project in months

By Michael Karlis

The tunnel would run near U.S. Highway 281, raising environmental and other concerns.

Analysis: Gov. Greg Abbott issues non-apology apology for calling shooting victims 'illegal immigrants'

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has made anti-immigrant rhetoric a key part of his political brand.

Attendees of San Antonio's King William Fair mad about wristband payment system

By Brandon Rodriguez

Event goers trying to understand how to properly use the BlastPast payment system.

Also in News

Moses Rose's owner accuses Alamo Trust of colluding with appraisers to undervalue his bar

By Michael Karlis

Moses Rose's allegations against the Alamo Trust stem from information the bar owner's attorney said he got from a "reliable, confidential source."

VIA will offer San Antonio voters free trips to the polls for this Saturday's election

By Brandon Rodriguez

A VIA will offer complimentary service offerings May 6.

Bad Takes: Starbucks treats its workers like shit, and politicos allow the company to get away with it

By Kevin Sánchez

Organizers from Starbucks Workers United rally at Labor Plaza in downtown San Antonio last December to commemorate the one year anniversary of the first Starbucks location to unionize.

The Kendall Batchelor Trial: Class, coverups and consequences in the Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

The intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor is set to begin in Kendall County on May 15.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us