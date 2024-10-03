SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Study names TMI Episcopal San Antonio area's best high school

A mix of public, private and charter schools rounded out Niche's Top 10 High Schools in San Antonio list.

By on Thu, Oct 3, 2024 at 4:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge TMI Episcopal's athletic complex on a cloudy day. - Screenshot / Google Street View
Screenshot / Google Street View
TMI Episcopal's athletic complex on a cloudy day.
With school back in session, school ranking website Niche released the 2025 edition of its annual Best San Antonio High Schools list — and there are a few surprises.

TMI Episcopal — the school where all the kids from the Dominion go — took home the title as the area's best high school, earning an overall grade of A+ from Niche.

Niche complies with its rankings by analyzing academic grades, state assessment proficiency, standardized test scores and survey responses from parents and students.

That stuff apparently doesn't come cheap, though, at least not in TMI Episcopal's case. Its annual tuition runs a steep $30,507 a year.
Saint Mary's Hall, another private school, took the No. 2 spot. Meanwhile, San Antonio's KeyStone School — ranked among the top 10 High Schools in Texas last — came in at No. 3.

Public charter school BASIS's Shavano Campus came in at No. 4, while San Antonio's International School of the Americas – another public magnate school – rounded out the top 5.

Northeast Independent School District's Reagan High School was the only true public high school — meaning all students have to do is live within the school districting limits to attend — came in at No. 6.

Even so, Reagan beat out tuition-based private schools, including Geneva School of Boerne, Lutheran High School of San Antonio and San Antonio Christian School.

In other words, paying a bunch of money to send your kid to a ritzy private school doesn't always equate to better education.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Another poll shows Democratic challenger Colin Allred closing in on Ted Cruz

By Michael Karlis

Last month, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced it would funnel millions of dollars into U.S. Congressman Colin Allred's campaign to oust U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Did San Antonio city official try to meddle in hiring process for Animal Control Services director?

By Michael Karlis

A dog waits for adoption at Animal Care Services' facility.

Federal judge tosses Southwest Airlines' legal filing over San Antonio airport

By Michael Karlis

Southwest Airlines isn't happy with its location inside San Antonio International Airport.

USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Texas among the worst states for police assaulting students on school campuses

By Sanford Nowlin

A security guard at an Ohio school looks out over students in the cafeteria at lunch time.

Can Democrats keep the Texas House anti-voucher?

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Democrats will likely need to flip at least three Texas House seats to stand in the way of school voucher legislation.

Texas among states with biggest drops in life expectancy, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

The average life expectancy in Texas at the end of 2022 was 75.4 years.

Texas prison system’s staffing crisis and outdated technology endanger guards and inmates

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Texas Department of Criminal Justice William G. McConnell Unit at Chase Field in Beeville in 2013. Credit: Jennifer Whitney for The Texas Tribune
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us