Study names TMI Episcopal San Antonio area's best high school

TMI Episcopal — the school where all the kids from the Dominion go — took home the title as the area's best high school, earning an overall grade of A+ from Niche.
Niche complies with its rankings by analyzing academic grades, state assessment proficiency, standardized test scores and survey responses from parents and students.
That stuff apparently doesn't come cheap, though, at least not in TMI Episcopal's case. Its annual tuition runs a steep $30,507 a year.
Public charter school BASIS's Shavano Campus came in at No. 4, while San Antonio's International School of the Americas – another public magnate school – rounded out the top 5.
Northeast Independent School District's Reagan High School was the only true public high school — meaning all students have to do is live within the school districting limits to attend — came in at No. 6.
Even so, Reagan beat out tuition-based private schools, including Geneva School of Boerne, Lutheran High School of San Antonio and San Antonio Christian School.
In other words, paying a bunch of money to send your kid to a ritzy private school doesn't always equate to better education.
