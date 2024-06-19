SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Study ranks San Antonio among nation's worst-run cities

WalletHub ranked cities by comparing their per-capital municipal budgets to an array of quality-of-life factors.

By on Wed, Jun 19, 2024 at 9:20 am

click to enlarge San Antonio ranked in the bottom third for safety and in the bottom half for health, WalletHub found. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio ranked in the bottom third for safety and in the bottom half for health, WalletHub found.
San Antonio is among the worst-run cities in Texas and the nation, according to a new study that determined its rankings by comparing municipalities' quality-of-life data against their annual per-capital budgets.

The report, published Tuesday by personal finance site WalletHub, ranked San Antonio as No. 94 among a total of 148 cities. That's the third-worst ranking in Texas, where the Alamo City narrowly beat out Dallas (No. 97 nationally) and Lubbock (No. 105).

To come up with the rankings, WalletHub used data from six key categories:  Financial Stability, Education, Health, Safety, Economy-Infrastructure and Pollution. Researchers assigned scores in each category using dozens of metrics, including Moody's credit ratings, high school graduation rates, average life expectancies, violent crime rates, unemployment rates and traffic congestion.

There was some good news for SA. Despite having the 101st-largest per-capita city budget, San Antonio ranked as having the nation's 63rd best quality of life.

Even so, the Alamo City ranked in the bottom third for safety and in the bottom half for health.

Corpus Christi is ranked as Texas' best-run city, coming in at No. 44 nationally.

Meanwhile, the small city of Nampa, Idaho, took the list's top spot. On the other end of the spectrum, WalletHub ranked San Francisco, which has experienced issues with homelessness and high property crime rates in recent years, as the nation's worst-run city.

