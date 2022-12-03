Study: San Antonio home to one of the most underrated and most underrated tourist attractions

The Japanese Tea Garden was among the most underrated attractions, while SeaWorld was one of the most overrated.

By on Sat, Dec 3, 2022 at 8:54 am

San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden at Brackenridge Park was named the No. 8 most underrated tourist attraction in the nation, according to the study.
Instagram / sanantoniojapaneseteagarden
San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden at Brackenridge Park was named the No. 8 most underrated tourist attraction in the nation, according to the study.
San Antonio is home to one of the nation's most overrated tourist attractions while also housing one of its most underrated tourist attractions, according to a study by tourist blog HawaiianIslands.

To find out which spots visitors thought were worth visiting and which didn't measure up, the site analyzed more than 17,000 TripAdvisor reviews for destinations in all 50 states. HawiaanIslands then ranked the attractions based on how many reviews described the attractions as "overrated" or "underrated."

San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden ranked as the country's No. 8 most underrated attraction, with an average of 34.1 per 1,000 reviews calling the curated green space at Brackenridge Park "underrated." It was the only spot in Texas to make the top 10.

Although the Japanese Tea Garden exceeded visitor expectations, another local attraction significantly underperformed.

SeaWorld San Antonio came in as the No. 9 most overrated tourist attraction in the country. Nearly 30 per 1,000 reviews about the theme park expressed disappointment with the experience.

Waco's Magnolia Market also ranked as an overrated Texas attraction, taking the No. 6 spot on the overrated list. Waco and San Antonio were the only Texas cities to make the top 10 for overrated things to do.

The Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens in Washington D.C. ranked as the nation's most underrated tourist attraction, while Universal Studios' Volcano Bay water park in Orlando ranked as the most overrated, according to the report.

