Study: San Antonio ranks among worst U.S. metros for electric vehicle owners

A Tesla charging station in the Huebner Oaks area awaits a vehicle.
The San Antonio area is among the worst U.S. metros for those with Electric Vehicles, or EVs, according to a recent study
from online automotive search engine iSeeCars.
Indeed, the Alamo City ranked as the fifth-worst metro for EV infrastructure, having just one EV charger per every 3,775 residents. In contrast, the San Francisco area, one of the nation's best spots for EV owners, has a charger for every 412 residents.
While it might be tempting to say the lack of EV chargers is a Texas-wide problem, the San Antonio metro was the only one in the Lone Star State to end up in the bottom 10 for charger availability.
iSeeCars compiled its data by analyzing the number of Level 2 and Level 3/DC Fast Chargers in large U.S. metro areas, a statistic published annually by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. For reference, Level 3 chargers are faster than Level 2 chargers, allowing EV owners to juice up their cars in far less time.
Although the San Antonio area ranks poorly in number of chargers, the city is making strides to improve its EV infrastructure.
Between 2022 and 2023, the number of Level 2 and Level 3 chargers in the San Antonio area grew 31.6% — the fifth-highest rate of improvement of any U.S. metro.
