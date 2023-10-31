Study: Texas home to some of the nation's most-haunted colleges

Four of the five universities with the most reported ghost sightings are located in Texas.

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 3:01 pm

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth had the nation's fourth-highest number of ghost sightings, according to the report.
Shutterstock / Grindstone Media Group
Texas Christian University in Fort Worth had the nation's fourth-highest number of ghost sightings, according to the report.
Texas college students report ghost sightings at a rate well above the national average, according to a new study, which calls the state's higher-ed campuses some of the nation's most haunted. Indeed, three Lone Star State colleges made the report's top 10 — more than any other U.S. state.

Despite its relative newness, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is the No. 4 most haunted college campus in the nation, according to the study, published by university-ranking website College Rover. Southern Methodist University came in at No. 8, while the University of Texas at El Paso came in at No. 9.

College Rover ranked schools on their spookiness by analyzing those with enrollments of 10,000 or more. Researchers gave scores using five metrics, including the number of cemeteries, haunted house attractions, spiritual shops, ghost sightings and haunted campus locations per 1,000 students.

Although Texas colleges weren't exceptional in most of those categories, one thing launched three of the state's schools into the top 10: numerous reported ghost sightings on campus.

Of the five schools with the most reported ghost sightings per 1,000 students, four were in Texas, including Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi at No. 1, UTEP at No. 2 and SMU at No. 3. Texas Christian University in Fort Worth came in as the school with the fourth-highest number of reported ghost sightings per capita.

Fordham University in New York City ranked as the nation's most haunted university, followed by City University of New York-City College at No. 2 and the University of Denver at No. 3.

