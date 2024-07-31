WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Study: Undocumented workers in Texas pay $5 billion annually in state and local taxes

The study comes as Gov. Greg Abbott advocates for the mass deportation of undocumented workers.

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 3:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum crawl turn themselves in to authorities after crawling through razor wire on the banks of the Rio Grande. - Shutterstock / Vic Hinterlang
Shutterstock / Vic Hinterlang
A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum crawl turn themselves in to authorities after crawling through razor wire on the banks of the Rio Grande.
Despite efforts by Gov. Greg Abbott and other GOP politicos to paint migrants as an economic threat to Texas, undocumented workers paid $4.9 billion in state and local taxes in 2022, according to a new study by the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP).

Indeed, undocumented migrants, whom Abbott referred to as "rapists" and "terrorists" earlier this month during his speech at the Republican National Convention, accounted for 6% of total tax revenues collected by the Lone Star State that year, according to data from the Federation of Tax Administrators.

ITEP, a Washington, D.C.-based public-policy think tank, used established techniques for estimating the size and tax-relevant characteristics of the undocumented population to assess the overall tax contributions of the estimated 10.9 million such migrants working in the U.S. in 2022.

The study found that undocumented migrants paid a total of $96.7 billion in federal, state and local taxes nationwide that year — or roughly $8,889 per migrant. In other words, for every million undocumented migrants in the country, public services received about $8.9 billion in additional revenue.

In Texas, undocumented workers' contributions to public coffers largely came in the form of sales and excise taxes, which yielded $2.8 billion. Property taxes, which fund public schools, were the second highest tax bill for Texas' undocumented migrants, coming in at $1.8 billion.

The state's undocumented workers also paid nearly $181 million in personal and business income taxes, according to the ITEP.

The study comes as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump runs on a platform of deporting up to 20 million people who are in the United States without papers. Details about how the Trump White House would pull off such an unparalleled mass deportation remain scarce.

Even so, Abbott has been among Trump's most vocal allies in the matter, and the state of Texas is spending billions on its own to repel border crossers. So far, the state has allocated more than $11 billion in taxpayer money for Operation Lone Star, the Republican governor's sweeping crackdown on asylum seekers.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Texas officials order closure of San Antonio massage parlor over human-trafficking concerns

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said they found reason to believe human trafficking took place at a San Antonio massage business.

Lawsuit accusing Texas of exposing prisoners to deadly heat bolstered by autopsy reports

By Michael Karlis

Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice deny that any prisoners under its care have died from heat in the past dozen years.

San Antonio police spent $28,000 on officers' controversial Dubai trip

By Sanford Nowlin

Earlier this year eight SAPD officers participated in a SWAT competition in Dubai that also drew participation from countries with troubling human-rights records.

San Antonio mayor makes U-turn with his support for Missions' new ballpark

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Missions risk being kicked out out of the league if a plan to replace Wolff Stadium isn't ironed out by the start of next season.

Off-duty San Antonio Airport Police Officer arrested on DWI charge

By Sanford Nowlin

Deputies arrested a one-year SAPD veteran on Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert voices support for Biden's SCOTUS plan

By Michael Karlis

Biden's proposed shakeup of the U.S. Supreme Court comes after justices ruled 6-3 last month that government officials can accept gifts after performing an official act.

San Antonio police spent $28,000 on officers' controversial Dubai trip

By Sanford Nowlin

Earlier this year eight SAPD officers participated in a SWAT competition in Dubai that also drew participation from countries with troubling human-rights records.

Discount carrier JetBlue will no longer fly out of San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

As of late October, JetBlue will no longer offer direct flights from San Antonio International Airport to Boston and New York.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us