SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Supreme Court rules in favor of San Antonio-area woman suing Castle Hills for retaliation

Former councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez spent a night in jail after accusing Castle Hills' city manager of failing to do his job.

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 12:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Former Castle Hills councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez stands outside the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. - Courtesy Photo / Institute for Justice
Courtesy Photo / Institute for Justice
Former Castle Hills councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez stands outside the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
A woman who sued the City of Castle Hills for alleged political retaliation has scored a victory in the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Thursday, justices ruled that the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which had previously swatted down the suit, misinterpreted case law. That means the revived complaint will head back to the lower courts.

Sylvia Gonzalez — Castle Hills' first Latina council member — in spent a night in Bexar County Jail five years ago on a misdemeanor charge of mishandling government documents. The paperwork in question was a petition accusing the northwestern suburb's City Manager Ryan Rapelye of failing to do his job by not repaving city roads and ignoring citizen concerns, according to court filings.

Following the 2019 council meeting where the 300-signature petition was discussed, Gonzalez accidentally placed some of its pages in her briefcase, according to the lawsuit. Although Gonzalez turned over the petitions before leaving the council chamber, Mayor Edward Trevino, a political ally of Rapelye, accused her of trying to destroy government records, the petition alleges.

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office eventually dropped charges against Gonzalez, who had since resigned from her position out of embarrassment. She eventually filed a lawsuit against Trevino and others, arguing the arrest was politically motivated and a violation of her First Amendment rights.

During the ensuing legal fight, the notoriously conservative 5th Circuit of Appeals in 2022 rejected Gonzalez's claim. The New Orleans-based court denied hearing the case again last year, prompting her to bring her grievance to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"This has been a nightmare for the last five years," Gonzalez, 76, said in a statement. "It has kept me up at night, but finally I can sleep knowing that the nightmare I've gone through will protect critics from retaliation in the future."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

No one showed up for San Antonio's World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Folks enjoy Alamo Plaza on Saturday evening at the time when a naked bike ride scheduled to depart.

Trans celebrity amplifies mysterious death of Jarvis McIntire in San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Trans actress Dominique Jackson (right) has offered her condolences to those who knew Jarvis McIntire (left), a St. Louis man who died in San Antonio this month.

Study ranks San Antonio among nation's worst-run cities

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio ranked in the bottom third for safety and in the bottom half for health, WalletHub found.

Texas woman will do jail time for her now-viral attack on group of Indian Americans

By Michael Karlis

Esmeralda Upton assaulted for Indian-American women in the parking lot of a Plano restaurant on Aug. 24, 2022.

Ted Cruz leads Colin Allred by double digits in latest UT poll

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, left, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Demand on Texas' strained power grid expected to double over next six years

By Sanford Nowlin

The top official with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said the state's growing population and rising consumption from big power users is driving demand.

San Antonio’s iHeartMedia gave another $156,000 to Ted Cruz-linked super PAC

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during an event for young conservatives in Tampa, Florida.

Texas residents are among the nation's biggest complainers, study finds

By Sabrina Ye

One in three people have cut off relationships with chronic complainers, according to the study.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us