Survey: Abbott's school vouchers not top priority for Texas voters

Vouchers aren't a priority for Democrat or GOP voters. School safety rated higher for both as an education concern.

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 2:58 pm

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about school vouchers during a rally in San Antonio in June.
Michael Karlis
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about school vouchers during a rally in San Antonio in June.
As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to fight a losing battle over school vouchers during the special legislative session he called, a new survey found that "school choice" isn't a top priority for registered Republican or Democrat voters.

Indeed, school vouchers didn't even rank among the top three most critical issues in the upcoming election among voters when it came to education, according to the poll by the University of Texas' Texas Politics Project.

After failing to get school vouchers passed over the summer due to backlash from rural Republicans and Democrats in the Texas House, Abbott called a special session on Oct. 5 and demanded lawmakers approve them this fall.

Although Abbott is hell-bent on getting lawmakers to pass a voucher bill, even going as far as saying that he won't entertain teacher pay rises until he has legislation on his desk, the  Texas Politics Project poll finds that registered voters from across the political spectrum don't care much about the issue.

Instead, the majority polled, or 30%, said school safety is their top priority when it comes to education.

Only 2% of Democrats and 9% of Republican respondents said vouchers are their biggest concern in the upcoming election.

Among Democrats, 37% said that securing school campuses is their biggest concern in the 2024 election. Their second biggest priority among voters is teacher pay and retention. Curriculum content came in third.

School curriculum was the biggest concern among Republican voters. Roughly one in five said it's their top priority.

Despite weak support from Republicans and Democrats, vouchers are the second-hottest topic among registered Independents after school safety, with 13% reporting that school choice is their key priority.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

