Taco Cabana reopens San Antonio location after viral TikTok shows rats in the kitchen

Rita Guarnero-Longoria rolled up to the Taco Cabana at 6040 Bandera Road after midnight Monday. Instead of being greeted by an employee at the window, she witnessed a quartet of what appeared to be rats running out from under a grill.
The video, which has so far received more than 65,000 views, was first reported on locally by the Express-News.
“Oh my freaking shit!” Guarnero-Longoria exclaims in the video. “Look at that mouse!”
@ritalongg Rats in San Antonio tx taco cabana on bandera on 410 don’t ever eat there 🤮🐀 #fyp #ratatouille #tacocabana #gross ♬ original sound - Rita
To further make her point, she added a barfing emoticon to the clip on TikTok and wrote "don't ever eat there."
In an email to the Express-News, Taco Cabana officials said the Northwest San Antonio location was temporarily closed for “thorough inspection and extensive sanitation.” The chain also said Guarnero-Longoria’s rodent run-in was an “isolated incident” and that the pests had recently migrated from an outside source.
Some TikTok users speculated that the location, which displayed a “Now hiring” sign, simply needed more help around the kitchen.
“They were short staffed maybe,” user @Bunquisha wrote.
Others compared the rodents in the kitchen to the popular Disney movie Ratatouille.
In its correspondence with the newspaper, officials with the taco chain said they moved "swiftly and efficiently" to address the rodent issue at its location near Loop 410 and State Highway 16.
