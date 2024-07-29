WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Tank drops from tractor-trailer rig, blocking I-10 in San Antonio

The M109 Howitzer's presence on the highway dropped it down to one lane on Sunday afternoon.

By on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge The armored vehicle that dropped off a tractor-trailer and partially shut down I-10 was reportedly a M109 Howitzer like the one pictured here. - Wikimedia Commons / Stephencdickson
Wikimedia Commons / Stephencdickson
The armored vehicle that dropped off a tractor-trailer and partially shut down I-10 was reportedly a M109 Howitzer like the one pictured here.
A 78,000-pound piece of military hardware closed I-10 in Northwest San Antonio down to a single lane Sunday afternoon, WOAI-TV reports.

A tank the station "tentatively identified" as a M109 Howitzer dropped off a flatbed tractor-trailer onto the well-traveled stretch of highway near the Wurzbach Road exit, snarling traffic around 4 p.m.

Workers from Mission Wrecker led efforts to remove the piece of mobile weaponry and confirmed they have been in communication with officials from nearby Camp Bullis, WOAI reported.

By 8 p.m. Sunday, work crews had removed both the tank and the tractor-trailer from the highway, resuming normal traffic along I-10, the station reported in an update.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

