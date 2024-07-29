Tank drops from tractor-trailer rig, blocking I-10 in San Antonio

A tank the station "tentatively identified" as a M109 Howitzer dropped off a flatbed tractor-trailer onto the well-traveled stretch of highway near the Wurzbach Road exit, snarling traffic around 4 p.m.
Workers from Mission Wrecker led efforts to remove the piece of mobile weaponry and confirmed they have been in communication with officials from nearby Camp Bullis, WOAI reported.
By 8 p.m. Sunday, work crews had removed both the tank and the tractor-trailer from the highway, resuming normal traffic along I-10, the station reported in an update.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed