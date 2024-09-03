Tecovas to open second, $1.2 million San Antonio store next month

The Austin-based chain's new location, 5300 Broadway, Suite 5330, in Alamo Heights will hold a grand opening the weekend of Oct. 4-6. Shoppers can expect the same array of services that have helped build the brand's popularity, including on-the-house drinks, boot shines, a custom hat bar, debossing and boot stretching.
“Stop by, take in the fresh leather, grab a cold one and try on some boots, all with a hearty dose of Western hospitality,” an emailed statement from Tecovas said. “We can’t wait to serve you!”
Tecovas' existing San Antonio location is at La Cantera, 5900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 5520.
The new Alamo City store is part of a wider expansion plan to open 11 more locations by the end of 2024, Tecovas Chief Retail Officer Kim Heidt told Footwear News.
“So now we have over 30 stores in 17 different states, and we are looking to grow another 30% this year,” Heidt told the trade publication. “We’re adding three new states for us in 2024 — Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Ohio. And for a small company like ours, these plans are pretty robust.”
